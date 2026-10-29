Lee Sedol Fails to Recognize Cho Hye-ryeon at Their First Meeting? “Do You Recognize Me?” (‘Unemployed Lee Sedol’)

Photo courtesy of KBS

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Cho Hye-ryeon, a seasoned salesperson who was once a crown daisy sales champion at a market as a child, is set to appear on ‘Unemployed Lee Sedol.’

Cho Hye-ryeon appears in episode 2 of KBS2’s ‘Unemployed Lee Sedol,’ airing on the 30th, to teach Lee Sedol some sales savvy and capture viewers’ attention. But contrary to her hopes for their first meeting, Cho reportedly suffers an unexpected humiliation: Lee fails to recognize her. After finishing a grueling round of yogurt deliveries, Lee trudges back to find Cho waiting for him, dressed as a Fresh Manager.

Despite Cho Hye-ryeon’s exuberant delight at seeing him, Lee Sedol’s eyes widen in confusion as he spends a moment searching his memory for who she is, drawing laughs.

Cho Hye-ryeon boasts that she has 100% name recognition nationwide, on a par with Yoo Jae-suk. But for her, the Go-playing gentleman Lee Sedol proves an impregnable fortress. As Lee tries to jog his memory, Cho asks, “Do you recognize me?” and forces him to commit her to memory.

“I sold crown daisy myself at the market from elementary school through middle school,” Cho Hye-ryeon says, displaying the stature of a crown daisy sales champion. She then tells the shy Lee Sedol, “The moment a salesperson looks away, the customer turns away too,” and starts a five-second exercise in looking each other in the face. After Lee overcomes his shyness and withstands Cho’s wide-eyed stare, she repeatedly exclaims, “Sedol is so cute,” marking the start of her Sedol fever. What is it about Lee Sedol that captivated Cho Hye-ryeon so quickly? Viewers will find out when ‘Unemployed Lee Sedol’ airs.

Meanwhile, ‘Unemployed Lee Sedol’ airs every Friday at 8:30 p.m. on KBS2.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.