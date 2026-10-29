‘Dongducheon outdoorsman’ Kim Min returns to I Live Alone, riding his late father's keepsake motorcycle through the fog

Photo courtesy of MBC

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] The ‘Dongducheon outdoorsman’ Kim Min is back for another appearance.

Kim Min, still enjoying a stylish daily life, will appear on MBC’s I Live Alone, airing on the 30th.

Actor Kim Min, who made a big splash in the ratings and generated plenty of buzz from his first appearance on ‘Rainbow Live,’ is once again showing off the charms of the ‘Dongducheon outdoorsman.’ The released photos show him sporting a midwinter look, unlike in the previous episode, catching viewers’ attention. Wearing a thick jacket and even a scarf, Kim enjoys his morning routine over coffee on a wide-open terrace (?) despite the cold.

Photo courtesy of MBC

Kim then rides the motorcycle, a keepsake of his late father, and stops in front of a repair shop. He casually unlocks the padlock on the shop’s firmly shut door and parks the motorcycle. After skillfully gathering his tools, he looks over the bike, his gaze revealing a particular fondness for it.

Photo courtesy of MBC

Kim was also spotted riding through thick fog. In the previous episode, he showed viewers an unexpected ‘romantic reading session beneath an underpass,’ so anticipation is building over what distinctive side of himself he will reveal this time—and where.

The unpredictable daily life of Kim Min, the ‘Dongducheon outdoorsman’ who has become a sensation, will be revealed on MBC’s I Live Alone, airing on the 30th at 11:10 p.m.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.