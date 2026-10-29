Oh Yoon-ah: “Since getting married, I’ve started taking after my husband’s tastes”... Newlywed bliss on ‘Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant’

Photo courtesy of KBS

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actress Oh Yoon-ah is returning to ‘Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant.’

KBS2’s ‘Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,’ airing on the 29th, will feature a special seventh-anniversary episode titled ‘Home.’ Oh Yoon-ah, the home-cooking queen who won viewers’ affection three years ago by sharing her life as a single mom with her son Min-i and showcasing her remarkable cooking skills on the show, is returning. Viewers can look forward to seeing her home cooking, now even more impressive after her marriage.

In footage to be shown that day, Oh Yoon-ah prepared breakfast for her son Min-i early in the morning. Now 20, Min-i has grown so much that he looks almost unrecognizable, leaving viewers amazed. Above all, the show revealed that Min-i had even found work as a swimmer on a professional team for athletes with disabilities, prompting an outpouring of congratulations from the ‘Fun-Staurant’ family. Watching Min-i head out for training, Oh said, “Mom is happy every day.”

After Min-i left for work, Oh Yoon-ah began cooking for her husband. She brought out some well-fermented aged kimchi. “I didn’t used to like sour kimchi. But my husband loves it. After eating it together, now my mouth waters when I see sour kimchi, too,” she said. She added, “I think I’ve even started taking after his tastes.” The ‘Fun-Staurant’ family chimed in, saying, “That’s newlywed life.”

Oh Yoon-ah made two dishes using the aged kimchi her husband likes. As she simmered aged kimchi stew, she described it as “my in-laws’ family recipe, one they’ve made for generations,” and reportedly finished the dish with a tip from her mother-in-law. What was the cooking tip Oh recommended as “a really great trick when cooking with aged kimchi!”?

While cooking, Oh Yoon-ah also shared a story about how, early in their marriage, her competitive streak kicked in because her husband had different tastes. “I loved cooking and had even been praised for being pretty good at it, but my husband’s reaction wasn’t what I expected, so I got competitive,” she said. The story of home-cooking queen Oh Yoon-ah, who has started over with a new family after being a single mom, and Min-i will be shared in the full episode.

KBS2’s ‘Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant’ airs on the 29th at 8:30 p.m.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.