Lee Sedol looks so young, yet he has a daughter in her 20s... He tells a part-timer, “You’re friends with my daughter” (“Unemployed Lee Sedol”)

Photo courtesy of KBS

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Lee Sedol of “Unemployed Lee Sedol” meets mentors in their 20s, around the same age as his daughter, and takes on the challenge of cleaning up after the Han River outdoor swimming pool closes.

The second episode of the KBS2 variety show “Unemployed Lee Sedol,” airing on the 30th, will show him struggling with a giant floor squeegee as he works to clean the Han River outdoor swimming pool.

That day, Lee Sedol gets down to the serious work of cleaning as the pool closes at 10 p.m. He spots part-time worker mentors in their 20s, around 20 years younger than him, and his eyes light up. Lee says, “You’re friends with my daughter,” and flashes a warm ‘dad smile.’ Now 43, Lee is also known for looking young for his age. Everyone is taken by surprise to learn that he has a daughter in her 20s. But the young mentors in their 20s respond without hesitation, “Dad!” and send the scene into fits of laughter. Lee unexpectedly turns into a cleaning pro.

Lee talks about his father, who taught him Go when he was young. “I started beating my father, who taught me Go, when I was nine. It felt quite strange at the time,” Lee says, sharing a candid confession he had never made before and adding a heartwarming note.

Despite this being his first time cleaning a floor, Lee throws himself into the work, sweating as he cleans the pool. The great chemistry he shares with the young mentors on site will be revealed in the full broadcast of “Unemployed Lee Sedol.”

Meanwhile, “Unemployed Lee Sedol” airs every Friday at 8:30 p.m. on KBS2.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.