'Office Workers 3' Kim Won-hoon: “Even after receiving a ministerial commendation, all I saw was the back of So Ji-sub’s head”

Kim Won-hoon. Photo courtesy of Meta Comedy

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Comedian Kim Won-hoon shared how he felt about receiving a commendation from the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, following his win at the Blue Dragon Series Awards.

Kim met with Sportschosun at a cafe in Samcheong-dong, Jongno, Seoul, on the 30th and spoke about receiving a commendation from the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism at the 17th Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards, held the previous day.

After winning Best Male Entertainer at the fifth Blue Dragon Series Awards, held in July, Kim received a commendation from the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism on the 29th, marking his second award win this year.

“I received the award last night, and it felt so surreal. There were some incredible people in front of me. So Ji-sub was right there, and I kept looking at the back of his head. Even the back of his head was handsome,” he said with a laugh.

Kang Ji-young, who hosted the awards ceremony, said, “It felt nice because we’d worked together and had good rapport. I really wanted to do a great job reading the introduction, ‘comedian Kim Won-hoon.’” Kim joked in response, “Your accent was pretty strong.”

Kim also spoke about working on 'Office Workers' from Season 1 through Season 3. “There are parts that get harder with each season. I feel just as much pressure as the production team. I never got to eat lunch while working on 'Office Workers.' I tried to use that time to think a lot,” he said.

He continued, “I want my ad-libs to be fresh and funny, but there’s a limit to what I can come up with. I’ve really seen my own limitations. I thought I needed to study more. It was a program I approached more sincerely than any other.”

Producer Kim Min also praised Kim Won-hoon’s acting. “Won-hoon drew attention in Seasons 1 and 2 for flustering the guests, but I didn’t think that was the main thing. His greatest strength is his acting. I think of him as Stephen Chow. Stephen Chow prepares thoroughly, calculates, and studies,” Kim said.

Baek Hyun-jin, listening to this, joked, “We eat lunch, but Won-hoon doesn’t. I guess that’s why he gets awards.” Kim Won-hoon laughed and said, “That’s so embarrassing.”

Season 3 of 'Office Workers' on Coupang Play is an office sitcom that portrays the working lives of employees at DY Planning through realistic skits and improvised ad-libs.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.