Kim Won-hoon of 'Office Workers 3' to meet G-Dragon?... Publicly invites him: “I know he likes comedy”

Kim Won-hoon. Photo courtesy of Meta Comedy

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Comedian Kim Won-hoon said he hoped to invite BigBang’s G-Dragon (GD) as a guest on Coupang Play’s 'Office Workers.'

Kim Won-hoon met with Sportschosun at a café in Samcheong-dong, Jongno, Seoul, on the 30th and named G-Dragon and actor Ha Jung-woo as guests he would like to invite to the 'Office Workers' series in the future.

'Office Workers' is an office sitcom that humorously portrays the ups and downs of working life through skits performed by DY Planning employees inside and outside the office. Season 3 featured a range of guests, including Gong Hyo-jin, Park Sung-woong, Kwon Eun-bi, Kim Sun-young, Kim Yoo-jung, Jang Ki-ha and Park So-dam, who improvised with the regular cast.

They discussed the most memorable guests of this season. Kim Won-hoon said, “I remember when Jung Sang-hoon appeared. Last season, he really kept us on our toes, but this time, seeing him struggle made an impression on me.”

He also mentioned Kim Sun-young, recalling, “When actress Kim Sun-young appeared, too, they did the whole take in one go, and everything made it into the broadcast. I really liked the mother-daughter storyline between her and (Ji) Ye-eun at the end.”

Bek Hyunjin picked the surprise appearance of the so-called “security-bar guy.” He said, “I didn’t know he was coming. Someone I’d seen on YouTube showed up, and I was really surprised during filming.” Kim Won-hoon added, “When I was doing comedy in the past, I watched a lot of his videos so I could parody him. Seeing him in person, he had such great energy. He got the biggest laughs in that episode.”

Producer Kim Min named Roh Jae-won as the most memorable guest. “I liked how he moved back and forth across the line between acting as an alter ego and not. He also had great chemistry with Kim Won-hoon in the process,” Kim said.

Kim also shared some behind-the-scenes details about the deliberations over Kim Sun-young’s character. “We spent a lot of time debating whether to make her Manager Baek’s secret former partner or Ji Ye-eun’s mother,” he said.

Asked which guests he would like to work with in the future, Kim Won-hoon replied, “I think Ha Jung-woo would be great, and it would be fun if G-Dragon appeared, too.”

He added, “I’ve long known that G-Dragon likes comedy,” expressing his hope that he would appear.

Meanwhile, when Bek Hyunjin was asked which guest he would like to invite, he joked, “I’d like my late mother to appear as a guest.” Producer Kim Min laughed and said, “That’s the kind of atmosphere on the set of 'Office Workers,'” and Bek Hyunjin explained, “When we’re with the regular cast members, we joke around and have fun like this.”

Reporter Jeong Bit | rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.