Bek Hyunjin on playing a ‘middle-aged creep’ in season 3 of ‘Office Workers Season 2’: “It’s not hard for me”

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Bek Hyunjin. Photo courtesy of Duru Duru Artist Company

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Actor Bek Hyunjin explained why he was able to vividly portray the so-called “middle-aged creep” character in season 3 of ‘Office Workers Season 2.’

Bek Hyunjin met with Sportschosun at a café in Samcheong-dong, Jongno, Seoul, on the 30th. “I used to watch boring middle-aged men, and then I became one of that age group,” he said, reflecting on playing the character.

‘Office Workers Season 2’ is an office sitcom that humorously portrays the joys and sorrows of working life through skits involving DY Planning employees inside and outside the office. Bek Hyunjin plays Department Head Baek, who displays an authoritarian attitude and unpredictable behavior.

Speaking about the “middle-aged creep” character in ‘Office Workers Season 2,’ Bek Hyunjin explained, “It’s not a difficult role for me. I used to watch boring middle-aged men, and then I became one of that age group. It’s something I’ve experienced so much. Since it’s something I encounter all the time, it wasn’t that difficult to portray as an actor.”

Asked about how he stays in character as Department Head Baek on set, he said, “Even when I’m filming a movie or a drama, I become that character when I get to the set, and I speak and act that way. I don’t think it’s a matter of method acting; it’s just more comfortable for me.”

Kim Won-hoon joked, drawing laughter: “You do a lot of skits. You’re already immersed in character before filming even starts. But we don’t really play along.”

Producer Kim Min praised Bek Hyunjin’s ability to improvise. Kim said, “It’s not that Department Head Baek doesn’t put in effort; he just has a sort of innate genius.” Bek Hyunjin shot back, “But I do put in effort.”

Kim continued, “With Kim Won-hoon, you look forward to what brilliant quip he’ll come up with. With Bek Hyunjin, there’s the appeal of not knowing what unexpected line he’ll deliver. I think that’s the heart of ‘Office Workers Season 2.’”

Kim also said, “There were stories with Department Head Baek as the lead, but he also played a role in making the other guests shine. Some storylines were possible because of Bek Hyunjin’s music. Hyunjin made about a third of the music for this season.”

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.