Kim Yeon-koung thoroughly outplayed by former team, the Incheon Heungkuk Life Pink Spiders... furious after dropping the second set ('Rookie Coach Kim Yeon-koung 2')

Screenshot from 'Rookie Coach Kim Yeon-koung 2'

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Coach Kim Yeon-koung's Pilsung Wonderdogs bounced back after dropping the first and second sets in a showdown against their former teammates.

In episode 4 of 'Rookie Coach Kim Yeon-koung 2,' which aired on the 1st, the Pilsung Wonderdogs (hereafter, the Wonderdogs) faced the Incheon Heungkuk Life Pink Spiders (hereafter, the Pink Spiders) in their first match of Season 2 with a live audience. The Pink Spiders were their opponents in the final match of Season 1 and the team with the most Korean V-League titles.

On the day of the match, the Wonderdogs began intensive preparations to face the Pink Spiders, a powerhouse in women's professional volleyball. The matchup was especially notable because Pyo Seung-ju, the Wonderdogs' captain in Season 1, and starting setter Lee Na-yeon were both on the Pink Spiders' roster. Now facing her former teammates as opponents, Pyo said, “My former team is in the past now, and I'm going to do everything I can to win,” expressing her special determination. Coach Kim Yeon-koung also showed her resolve to win, saying, “I played for Heungkuk Life for a long time, so I know its strengths and weaknesses well. I'll work hard so we can win.”

Meanwhile, a new setter, Tsubaki, drew attention when she joined the Wonderdogs. Tsubaki had impressed during tryouts with her steady sets and passed unanimously, but her arrival was delayed somewhat by the visa issuance schedule, so she joined the Wonderdogs starting with this match. During a video meeting, current youngest player Inkushi couldn't hide her delight at the arrival of the new youngest player, Tsubaki, bringing smiles to viewers.

Coach Kim Yeon-koung identified Pyo Seung-ju and Lee Na-yeon as the key targets against the Pink Spiders. “We'll focus all our attacks on that side,” she declared, emphasizing targeted serves aimed at Lee Na-yeon, whose blocking reach was relatively low, and preparing a tailored strategy to exploit both players' weaknesses. Kim also gave Inkushi, who was dealing with a stress fracture, intensive one-on-one coaching. Kim's careful guidance to help Inkushi get back into shape, and Inkushi's wholehearted effort in training, brought warm smiles to viewers.

The match drew keen interest even before it began, with around 25,000 people applying to attend. This offered a clear sign of the Wonderdogs' growing popularity and added significance by demonstrating the team's ability to draw the crowds needed to establish a professional club.

At last, the match began amid cheers from the crowd that filled the arena. Early in the first set, Inkushi scored the opening point to give the Wonderdogs a promising start. As Coach Kim had expected, they seemed to unsettle Lee Na-yeon and seize the momentum, but the Pink Spiders proved no easy opponent. With both sides familiar with each other's play, a fierce tactical battle unfolded and tension remained high. Lee Na-yeon's unpredictable setting for the Pink Spiders, sharp analysis from coach Kim Dae-gyeong, and Pyo Seung-ju's blocks gradually put the Wonderdogs under pressure. Late in the first set, the Wonderdogs mounted their chase with six consecutive points, including a service ace by Kim Bo-bin, but could not overcome the early deficit and dropped the set 21-25.

In the second set, Coach Kim Yeon-koung again stressed targeted serves as the Wonderdogs looked to fight back. But when their passing, defense and attack failed to match what they had shown in practice, she showed her frustration. Kim then brought in Hwang Yeon-ju and Kim Da-sol in an attempt to turn the tide. The meeting between Kim Da-sol and Lee Na-yeon was particularly intriguing, as the two had switched teams. Kim Da-sol, who had been released by the Pink Spiders, faced Lee Na-yeon, who had returned to a professional team, on opposite sides of the net. However, Kim Da-sol's play was read by the opposition, and she struggled to shift the momentum. The Wonderdogs dropped the second set as well, 16-25, leaving them disappointed.

Judging that the players, having lost the first two sets in a row, needed a strong wake-up call, Coach Kim Yeon-koung took drastic action, saying, “We're training again after this today.” In the third set that followed, Inkushi scored the opening point by executing in the match exactly what she had learned from Kim, and blocks by Lee Ye-dam and others helped lift the team's spirits. The Wonderdogs surged ahead by a whopping 10-0 and turned the momentum around in an instant. Viewers are now eagerly awaiting the next episode to see whether they can keep it up and win two matches in a row in Season 2.

According to ratings agency Nielsen Korea, episode 4 of MBC's 'Rookie Coach Kim Yeon-koung 2' posted a 3.2% rating among viewers aged 20 to 54, a key indicator of channel competitiveness that reflects changes in media consumption. The show has held onto first place in the Sunday variety-show ratings among viewers aged 20 to 54 for four consecutive weeks, never once relinquishing the top spot since its premiere. Ratings among households in the Seoul metropolitan area and nationwide were 4.6% and 4.7%, respectively. Late in the first set, the Wonderdogs mounted a fierce comeback, scoring six straight points with Kim Bo-bin's service ace among them. The nail-biting sequence brought viewers at home a thrilling sense of catharsis, reaching a peak minute-by-minute rating of 5.7%.

This week brings the second chapter of the all-or-nothing showdown between the surging Pilsung Wonderdogs and the Incheon Heungkuk Life Pink Spiders, who cannot afford to lose. Particular attention is on Inkushi, whose dazzling performance in the third set is expected to make her a “fearsome younger sister” taking down her older teammates. Viewers are eager to see what kind of performance the shaken Pink Spiders, under the pressure of her blistering attacks, and the Wonderdogs, racing toward their second reverse sweep of the season, will deliver to get their dopamine flowing.

Episode 5 of MBC's 'Rookie Coach Kim Yeon-koung 2' will air on Sunday the 8th at 9:10 p.m.

Reporter Jeong Bit | rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.