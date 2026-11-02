Kim Won Hyo: “Luxury bags for Shim Jin-hwa every wedding anniversary; total value tops 100 million won” (“Malja Show”)

Photo provided by KBS

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Comedians Kim Won Hyo and Song Joon-geun join the show to hear what husbands everywhere really think.

KBS2’s “Malja Show,” airing on the 2nd, presents the first installment of its husbands special, “Husbands Have Something to Say, Too.” The guests are Kim Won Hyo and Song Joon-geun, KBS comedians from the 22nd cohort—contemporaries of MC Jung Bum-kyun, and a group dubbed the “Golden Cohort.”

On the show, the two will share unrestrained revelations alongside Jung Bum-kyun. In particular, Jung and Song are set to have viewers in stitches as they recount the bizarre things Kim did when he was a rookie.

The quintessential devoted husband, Kim Won Hyo, will share the behind-the-scenes story of his wedding to his wife, Shim Jin-hwa, which was held in a movie theater. He will explain why they chose a movie theater as their wedding venue and recount an episode in which Heo Kyung-hwan put him in a difficult spot during the ceremony, prompting big laughs.

He grabs attention by saying that he gives Shim Jin-hwa a luxury handbag every wedding anniversary. Kim says the total value of the luxury bags he has given her over 15 years has topped around 100 million won, adding, “Can’t you spend even 100 million won on someone you say you’ll spend your whole life with?” The husbands in the audience respond with reproachful looks.

Kim also shocks everyone with a bombshell confession that he once came close to getting divorced. Attention is focused on what happened between Kim and his wife.

Song Joon-geun generously shares “how a married man survives at home.” He says that he used to live in the same apartment complex as Jung Bum-kyun and would run into him regularly at the recycling area. He also shares how husbands can carve out brief but intense time just for themselves, striking a chord with the audience.

Song Joon-geun also reveals how to reduce arguments with his daughter, a second-year middle school student going through puberty. There is keen interest in the veteran dad’s handy tips for communicating with children in their adolescent years.

Meanwhile, KBS2’s “Malja Show” airs at 9:30 p.m. on the 2nd.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.