“Can't renounce Joseon blood”... Jinyoung of '100 Days of Deception' shocked by the truth about his father, Jin Seon-kyu, in the 'Gyeam-ri Massacre'

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Jinyoung broke down in tears at the brutal truth about his father, Jin Seon-kyu.

Episode 8 of tvN's weekend drama '100 Days of Deception' (written by Ryu Bo-Ri and directed by Yoo In-shik and Yunjin Kim), which aired on the 1st, depicted Lee Ga-kyung (Kim You Jung) and Kim Tae-woong (Jinyoung) waking up together in the morning at Huiwon. Meanwhile, Gukukdan launched another new operation ahead of the opening ceremony for the Government-General of Korea's pneumatic tube system.

A surprise visitor turned up at Huiwon the previous night: Kim Tae-woong had escorted a drunken Lee Ga-kyung home. Yoo Philip (LEE MU SAENG) suspected that Lee might have let something slip while drunk, and wondered whether Kim had caught on and come to observe them. To find out, Yoo invited Kim to have drinks, just the two of them. Kim wasn't keen, but sat down across from him reluctantly out of pride. Their relationship was entirely a pretense, but Kim knew nothing about that; to him, Yoo, who was having an affair with Lee while married to Yoo So-ran (Kim Hyun-joo), could hardly have looked good. As the night wore on and Kim became drunk, he revealed his true feelings about Yoo, and the two men got into a late-night brawl.

The next day, Lee heard from Yoo So-ran about what had happened the night before. When she learned that Kim Tae-woong was in her room, she rushed over to secure the pawn ticket in his wallet—the one she had stolen when they first met. But the ticket was already in Kim's hand. He explained that it belonged to his adoptive mother, who had left home when he was a child, and confessed that he was searching for the 'Shin Tae-jin' named on it in hopes of finding her. Then he returned it to Lee, saying, “Keep it for now. I told you I'd give it back when I found the Jongno Pawnshop. I'll trust you, Ms. Geum Seo-hee. Let's say you're my safe.”

Tensions between the Governor (Kim Seung-rak) and the Chief Political Affairs Officer escalated within the Government-General of Korea ahead of the pneumatic tube system's opening ceremony. After a bomb-throwing incident at the Tenchosetsu event, the Governor took issue with Sato Shinichi (Jin Seon-kyu) for failing to wipe out Gukukdan and ordered him to postpone the opening ceremony as well. Sato replied, “Now is the time to turn this tide to our advantage,” and announced plans for a commemorative banquet to showcase the Government-General's continued strength. The event was also an opportunity Gukukdan could not afford to miss. Yoo So-ran devised a plan to detonate a bomb at the banquet, and Kim Tae-woong's fiancée, Kim Myeong-nam (Park Jung-yeon), who was about to enter an arranged marriage with him, was to smuggle in a bundle of bombs hidden in a package of herbal tonic.

Meanwhile, Lee Ga-kyung and Kim Tae-woong once again found themselves at odds, caught between misunderstanding and sincerity. Lee knew Kim was concerned about her relationship with Yoo Philip, but drew a line, saying, “I don't think my affairs are any concern of yours, Interpreter.” When Lee congratulated him on his upcoming marriage to Kim Myeong-nam, Kim retorted, “My marriage is none of your concern, Ms. Geum Seo-hee.” With a lot on his mind, Kim headed to Tomakgol. When he saw Ma Mun-mak (Lee Seok) beating Lee No-ma (Hong Sa-bin), he stepped between them. Recognizing Kim at once, Ma unsettled him with cryptic remarks: “There are people from Gyeam-ri in this neighborhood, you know. What do you think they'd do if they saw you, young master? Wouldn't they want to set you on fire and kill you, just the same?”

Kim Tae-woong returned to the Government-General and went to the archives. There, he found records of the Gyeam-ri disturbance, including prison photographs of the ringleaders, among them Geum Seok-jung (Kam Woo-sung), and an English-language article reporting that Japanese troops had massacred 23 Koreans from Gyeam-ri. On the first page of a related incident statement, the unfamiliar name 'Ishikawa Nobuyuki' appeared beside a familiar photograph of Sato Shinichi. That was Sato Shinichi's original name. Kim had learned the whole truth, but Sato instead condemned him, saying, “So in the end, you chose to do something foolish.” As Kim poured out his indignation over facts he did not want to believe and could not believe, Sato reminded him of the moment they first met and coldly said, “You chose to become Japanese of your own accord. Have you still not been able to renounce your Chōsenjin (Korean) blood?” Then he turned and walked away.

After Sato Shinichi left, Kim Tae-woong realized Lee Ga-kyung had been hiding behind the curtain. She had come after work to move the bomb somewhere inconspicuous and had overheard their conversation. Kim got angry to keep his feelings from showing. At that very moment, Lee remembered everything that had happened the previous night. Using their bet—that he would grant her a wish if she remembered—as an excuse, she gently comforted him: “I'm calling in my wish now. Please don't cry, Interpreter Kim Tae-woong.” Her words, soothing Kim's heart, brought a tender sense of excitement.

Episode 8 of '100 Days of Deception' set another series high, averaging 10.7% and peaking at 11.6% among households in the Seoul metropolitan area, and averaging 9.8% and peaking at 10.6% nationwide. It ranked first across all channels, including terrestrial broadcasters, in both the metropolitan area and nationwide. It also topped ratings among men and women aged 20 to 49, tvN's target demographic, across all channels, including terrestrial broadcasters. (Based on Nielsen Korea paid-platform data)

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.