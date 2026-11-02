Nine Months Pregnant and Taking Diet Pills... Wife Learned She Was Pregnant Just 30 Minutes Before Giving Birth ('Marriage Hell')

Photo courtesy of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] The story of a wife who did not know she was pregnant until 35 weeks and cannot control her anger toward her child after giving birth will be revealed. Concerned for the child's safety, Dr. Oh Eun-young judges the wife's behavior to be child abuse and decides to report it to the police.

The 189th episode of MBC's 'Oh Eun Young's Report: Marriage Hell,' airing on the 2nd, will feature the 'SOS couple,' who asked for help, pleading for someone to save their child.

On the show, the wife says she did not know she was pregnant until she was nine months along. She explains that her periods were usually irregular because of polycystic ovary syndrome, and that she did not experience pregnancy symptoms such as morning sickness or fetal movement. When she gained weight during pregnancy, she even lost about 12 kilograms by taking diet pills. Her husband also says he thought only that his wife's weight had increased and did not suspect she was pregnant.

The wife learned she was pregnant just before giving birth. After feeling a hard lump in her abdomen, she suspected uterine or ovarian cancer and went to the emergency room with severe pain, where she was diagnosed as being 35 weeks and 2 days pregnant. The fetus was breech and began emerging feet first, so an emergency cesarean section was performed. The wife gave birth just 30 minutes after arriving at the hospital. Hearing this, Jang Dong-min exclaimed in astonishment, “Does that even make sense?”

However, the wife says that following the sudden birth, she has struggled to control her emotions while caring for the child. She explains why she asked the program for help, saying, “Right now, the time our child spends alone with their mother is the most dangerous time in the world. Please save our child.”

The footage shows the wife reacting angrily and roughly when the child will not stop crying. Watching this, Jang Dong-min turns away, saying, “I can't watch this today” and “It's like a horror movie,” while So Yoo-jin says, “I think we should call the police.” The husband also sheds tears as he watches his wife and child.

The wife says she apologizes and blames herself after getting angry at the child, but similar situations happen several times a day.

Dr. Oh Eun-young judges, “This is indeed child abuse.” She goes on to say that the child's safety must come first and that she will make a report in accordance with established procedures. She also stresses, “We won't just leave it at that when the broadcast ends,” saying that she and the production team will help ensure the child continues to be protected.

Afterward, at the production team's request, the wife personally reports her own act of child abuse to the police.

The reason the wife, who suddenly became a mother, cannot control her emotions when her child cries, along with the solutions proposed by Dr. Oh Eun-young, will be revealed in that day's episode.

MBC's 'Oh Eun Young's Report: Marriage Hell' airs at 9 p.m. on the 2nd.

Jeong Bit, reporter | rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.