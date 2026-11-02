Seo Kang-joon fills 'A Love Other Than Yours' with his commanding presence, from grounded romance to personal growth

Photo courtesy of KBS

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Seo Kang-joon delivered a richly layered portrayal in 'A Love Other Than Yours,' capturing everything from grounded romance to personal growth.

Seo Kang-joon gave a standout performance as Nam Goong-ho in KBS2's Saturday-Sunday miniseries 'A Love Other Than Yours,' which ended on the 1st. From the familiar routine he shared with his longtime partner to the new excitement he felt after meeting Park Soo-ah (Jo Aram), and the process of looking back on himself as their relationship changed, he portrayed in depth the evolving inner life of a man experiencing many facets of love, anchoring the series.

Early in the series, Seo Kang-joon brought a realistic touch to the ten years Nam Goong-ho and Lee Mi-do (Ahn Eun-jin) had spent together. He delicately conveyed how love's temperature shifts over time, from the fresh excitement and affectionate gazes of a new romance to the ease that naturally settles in after years together. His convincing portrayal of Nam Goong-ho's complex inner life—his feelings that went unrecognized because the two had grown so accustomed to each other despite their love, and his struggle between wanting to keep the relationship going and facing a changed reality—struck a relatable chord.

Above all, he captured in detail Nam Goong-ho's complex state of mind as he wanted to preserve the relationship but had to face feelings he had long ignored. Seo added subtle shifts to his usually even, unruffled way of speaking, and conveyed through the slightest changes in his gaze and expression both the fear that he might lose the person he loved and his desire to hold on. Rather than relying on exaggerated emotion, he brought out the weight of feelings woven into everyday moments, completing a realistic portrait of a long-term relationship.

By contrast, Seo Kang-joon's romantic performance took on a different glow in his scenes with Park Soo-ah. He moved naturally among a range of facets, from a playful, cheeky side to a kindness that showed in the thoughtful way he looked after her, seemingly without fuss, and the direct appeal of someone who expresses his feelings without hesitation. In particular, in the scene where he asks, “Can I be curious about you?” and proposes they see each other for a month, he conveys both curiosity about a new feeling and the cautious courage it takes to pursue it, making Nam Goong-ho's transformation all the clearer.

He also built a distinct charm for Nam Goong-ho by adjusting the warmth of his performance to the person and situation—from the affection that suddenly surfaces amid playful bickering with Park Soo-ah, to moments when a glance alone conveys excitement, and the dependability he shows in a decisive crisis. Moving effortlessly among a playful big-brother charm, boyfriend appeal that makes hearts flutter, and the reassuring presence of a senior who does not hesitate in a crisis, he added to the romance's appeal. His natural chemistry with his co-star also made the evolution of their relationship feel all the more vivid.

In particular, during the final trip with Lee Mi-do near the end of the series, Seo Kang-joon delicately completed Nam Goong-ho's journey as he faced a definitive parting, looked back on the ten years they had stood by each other, and took a new step forward. He expanded the process of letting go of a familiar love and the journey of discovering himself through a new relationship beyond a simple breakup and new romance, turning it into one person's story of growth and adding depth to the character. Seo's profound performance clearly distinguished the emotional textures born of different relationships while making the character's changes feel natural, keeping viewers absorbed in the series until the end. Through restrained acting, he conveyed both the sadness of parting and Nam Goong-ho's quiet resolve to move forward, portraying the character's change and growth with depth.

In this way, Seo Kang-joon brought Nam Goong-ho to life by encompassing a wide range of emotions, from the realities of a long-term relationship and the excitement of a new love to the changes he finally confronts in himself at the end of a relationship. Seo captured Nam Goong-ho's journey in its entirety, carefully calibrating every detail, down to his gaze, expressions and tone of voice. Interest is also growing in what Seo will do next as he continues to expand his range as an actor, bringing a new side of himself to each project.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.