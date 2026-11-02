“100 Days of Deception”: Jin Seon-kyu’s Ruthless Sato, a Top-Tier Villain Who Leaves Viewers Fuming

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Jin Seon-kyu made viewers furious with his merciless, cold-blooded portrayal.

In episode 8 of tvN’s Saturday-Sunday drama “100 Days of Deception,” which aired on the 1st, Sato Shinichi (Jin Seon-kyu) clashed with his son Tae-ung (Jinyoung), who had uncovered the truth about the Gyeam-ri massacre. When his son asked about his atrocities, Sato offered neither an explanation nor remorse, but instead hurled cruel insults that cut into the wounds and identity Tae-ung had carried since childhood.

That day, Sato responded coldly to Tae-ung, who was holding documents related to the massacre, saying, “So you chose to do something stupid after all.” Even as his son cried out, asking whether it was true that Sato had killed 23 Koreans in Gyeam-ri, Sato shot back, “Are you going to protest to me now because I killed Koreans?” His unshaken response in the face of the truth made clear that, to Sato, the massacre was not even something to repent for.

Sato then brought up the time he had shot and killed an innocent Korean boy in front of a young Tae-ung. He pointed out that Tae-ung had been the real pickpocket and berated his son, asking whether he had not taken the hand Sato held out instead of protesting at the time. It was an act of cruelty: shifting responsibility for the murder he had committed onto even the child who had witnessed it.

Sato’s verbal abuse did not stop there. Declaring, “You chose to become Japanese yourself,” he attacked Tae-ung’s very survival, saying, “You changed your name to survive and climbed over another child’s corpse.” He made the child, who had taken his outstretched hand in fear, bear the guilt of having survived.

At last, Sato erupted in anger: “Then why are you acting so stupidly? Have you still not been able to cast off your Korean blood, Sato Hideo?” The line, which insulted the Korean roots his son could not leave behind while imposing a Japanese name on him, laid bare Sato’s desire to control Tae-ung and make him live only as the person Sato had decided he should be.

The cold silence that followed the verbal abuse led to another threat. Sato pressured his son, saying, “If you really can’t forget that blood, think about how comfortably you’ve lived all this time.” He ended the conversation with, “Even a fool would know to be grateful for that much.” Rather than answer for his past of killing innocent people, he cited what he had done for his son and portrayed even his protest as ingratitude.

Jin Seon-kyu heightened the tension in the scene through the anger Sato directed at his son and the chill that followed. The progression of Sato’s lines—condemning Tae-ung for surviving, insulting his ancestry, and finally demanding gratitude—unflinchingly revealed his cruelty. Not only did Sato explode with emotion; his refusal to admit fault to the very end made the villain all the more frightening.

Earlier, Sato had examined the wounds on his son’s fingertips and gently tried to sound him out, but this time he brought up his most painful memories himself and broke his son down. Sato’s tendency to shift the blame onto his son is consistent with the way he has acted all along. When he previously faced Geum Seok-jung, a victim of the Gyeam-ri massacre, Sato also characterized his actions as the carrying out of a legitimate mission. He went further, shifting the blame for the tragedy onto the victim who had lost his family, and ultimately had Seok-jung’s death recorded as a death from illness. The same pattern of evading responsibility by focusing on what the other person had done, rather than on his own violence, was repeated in his conversation with his son.

Sato used different means to make people do his bidding, depending on who they were. With Fukuda, he played on his ambition to rise to a higher position and demanded loyalty; with Philip, who could influence foreign media coverage, he swallowed his anger and remained courteous. With Tae-ung, he invoked a father’s approval. Though he swayed his son by saying he did not regret choosing him as his son, he unilaterally decided his marriage and career path. Through changes in his tone and expression depending on whom he was speaking to, Jin Seon-kyu made Sato’s self-interest concrete.

Through episode 8, Jin Seon-kyu has built a multidimensional character, adding ambition, an inferiority complex, and meticulous calculation to Sato’s cruelty. In this episode in particular, Sato turned even the memory of accepting his son into grounds for demanding obedience, bringing the distrust that had built up between father and son to a head-on confrontation. Through Sato, who never questioned his choices in the face of either the victims’ cries or his son’s despair, Jin Seon-kyu heightened the tension surrounding the conflicts to come.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.