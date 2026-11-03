‘47-Year-Old First-Time Mom’ Han Da-gam to Show Her First Hands-On Parenting... “I Don’t Think I’ll Know Why He’s Crying” (The Return of Superman)

Photo courtesy of KBS

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actress Han Da-gam will introduce her 26-day-old son, Ju-won, for the first time on The Return of Superman.

Episode 642 of KBS2’s The Return of Superman, airing on the 4th, will feature the installment “You Came Like a Gift.” It is set to show 47-year-old first-time mom Han Da-gam leaving the postpartum care center and taking on hands-on parenting for the first time. The appearance of her son Ju-won, who looks just like his mother, is also set to capture viewers’ attention.

Ju-won boasts a look that is the spitting image of his mother, with a sharp V-shaped jawline, a high nose bridge and even the fine hair on his face. His bright, sparkling eyes and adorable appearance naturally bring smiles, and he is said to have amazed everyone with how quickly he adapted to sitting in a car seat for the first time. Unable to take her eyes off Ju-won as he squirms, Han Da-gam says, “I agree with the saying that children are a blessing from heaven,” sharing her overwhelming feelings about becoming a mother.

As she prepares for her first hands-on parenting experience, 47-year-old first-time mom Han Da-gam admits she is nervous: “When Ju-won cries, I break out in a sweat all over.” She is also said to open up about her honest feelings as a new mom for whom everything still feels unfamiliar, saying, “I’m worried whether I’ll be able to figure out why Ju-won is crying.”

The first parenting mission for the thoroughly nervous new mom Han Da-gam is to lay sleeping Ju-won down in his bed. Fearing that the sound of her breathing might wake him, she even briefly holds her breath as she carefully begins the mission of putting him down—a sight viewers are said to find relatable. She also breaks into a sweat over swaddling him and, startled by Ju-won’s booming fart, lifts his diaper to check on him. Han Da-gam’s real-life parenting as a first-time mom at 47 is set to bring both laughter and tender emotion. Viewers can see 47-year-old first-time mom Han Da-gam’s hands-on parenting journey in this week’s episode of The Return of Superman.

KBS2’s The Return of Superman airs every Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.