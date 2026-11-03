'Blue Dragon Award-winning couple' Jin Seon-kyu and Park Bo-kyung to appear together on a variety show for the first time... Daehangno love story revealed ('Where Is My Home')

Photo provided by MBC

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] The 'Blue Dragon Award-winning couple,' Jin Seon-kyu and Park Bo-kyung, will appear together on a variety television show for the first time since getting married.

In the episode of MBC's 'Where Is My Home' airing on Thursday the 5th, the cast sets out to tour award-winning homes.

In this episode, the cast sets out to find 'award-winning homes' that look like works of art. Joining the tours are the 'Blue Dragon Award-winning couple,' actors Jin Seon-kyu and Park Bo-kyung, along with Yang Se-chan and Joo Woo-jae. This is the first time Jin and Park have appeared together on a variety show. Viewers are eager to see the real-life couple chemistry between the warm and affectionate 'Egen husband' Jin Seon-kyu and his wife Park Bo-kyung, whose charisma is calm and composed.

The four head to Daehangno, where Jin Seon-kyu and Park Bo-kyung's romance began. There, Jin unexpectedly reunites with the teacher who taught him Japanese for his role as Sato Shinichi, the chief political affairs officer of the Government-General of Chōsen, in the drama '100 Days of Deception,' and they share a warm reunion. His widely praised Japanese performance reportedly resulted from intensive training during a two-month stay in Japan, drawing attention. The episode also reveals an unexpected person he looked to while preparing for the role, adding a fresh twist.

Meanwhile, Park Bo-kyung recalls the day she visited Daehangno with her first child in her arms. She says that people nearby who saw the child were surprised and exclaimed, “Huh? It’s Jin Seon-kyu!” even though he wasn’t with her. After seeing photos of their children, Kim Sook also joked, “There are three Jin Seon-kyus,” sending the set into fits of laughter.

Their first stop is a mixed-use building in Ihwa-dong, Jongno District, near Daehangno, a neighborhood filled with memories for the couple. The owner bought the entire 40-year-old house and remodeled it, running a café on the first floor and living on the third and fourth floors. Its defining feature is a true live-work setup, with the workplace and living space in the same building. The European-style interior throughout the home also catches the eye. After looking around the kitchen, Yang Se-chan exclaims, “This place feels more suited to pasta topped with arugula than kimchi stew.” Viewers are eager to see what this European-inspired home tucked away in a Daehangno alley looks like.

As Jin Seon-kyu and Park Bo-kyung tour a mixed-use building beside Daehangno, they talk about their children. Seeing a room door that cannot be locked from the inside, Jin responds like a down-to-earth dad: “That’ll be nice when the kids hit puberty.” He then reveals his disappointment that, at some point, his daughter began showing affection only to her mother, Park Bo-kyung, bringing out his doting-dad side.

The 'award-winning homes' episode of MBC's 'Where Is My Home' airs Thursday the 5th at 10 p.m.

Reporter Jeong Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.