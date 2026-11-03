“From third-person speech to a new transformation”... A visual feast featuring everyone from Shin Min-a to Ju Ji-hoon in ‘The Remarried Empress,’ a new milestone for K-romantasy (Full story)

A production presentation for Disney+’s ‘The Remarried Empress’ was held at the Conrad Hotel in Yeongdeungpo, Seoul, on the morning of the 3rd. Ju Ji-hoon, Shin Min-a, Lee Jong-suk and Lee Se-young pose for photos.

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Its flawless visuals and ensemble are captivating. A new kind of K-romance fantasy, unlike anything seen before, is coming to viewers around the world.

A production presentation for the Disney+ series ‘The Remarried Empress’ (written by Yeo Ji-na and Hyun Chung-yeol, directed by Jo Soo-won) was held at the Park Ballroom of the Conrad Seoul Hotel in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul, on the morning of the 3rd. Attending were Shin Min-a, who plays Navier, the empress of the Eastern Empire, loved by all for her brilliant mind and innate grace; Ju Ji-hoon, who plays Sovieshu, the Eastern Empire’s emperor with absolute power; Lee Jong-suk, who plays Heinrey, a prince of the Western Kingdom and its first heir to the throne, who is hiding a secret; Lee Se-young, who plays Rashta, a runaway slave with striking beauty; and director Jo Soo-won.

‘The Remarried Empress’ is a sweeping romantic fantasy about the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire, who is told by her emperor husband that he wants a divorce after falling for a runaway slave. Rather than accept the divorce outright, she demands his approval to remarry the prince of the Western Kingdom. The series is an adaptation of the web novel of the same name by Alpha Tart, a representative K-romantasy (romance fantasy) work based on a popular WEBTOON IP. The original web novel has been downloaded at least 160 million times, and the webtoon has surpassed approximately 2.97 billion views worldwide as of July 2026.

Above all, ‘The Remarried Empress’ has drawn attention for bringing together leading Korean actors Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk and Lee Se-young to bring the original’s vast world to life. It has also attracted considerable interest for its impressive scale and spectacular visuals, as well as its live-action adaptation, which preserves the Western-style names and setting of the original. Set in an imperial court where love and betrayal, power and desire intersect, ‘The Remarried Empress’ depicts the unpredictable relationships and fateful choices of four characters. It is expected to captivate viewers around the world as a new kind of K-romantasy unlike anything seen before.

A production presentation for Disney+’s ‘The Remarried Empress’ was held at the Conrad Hotel in Yeongdeungpo, Seoul, on the morning of the 3rd. Shin Min-a poses for photos. Reporter Jung Jae-kun, /2026.11.3/

Shin Min-a began by saying, “I was curious because the script was in a new format. Of course, I had some concerns, too. But there were familiar elements, so I thought the series would feel very familiar while also being new. I also chose it because I thought the empress role I was taking on would let me show a side of myself I hadn’t shown before.”

Ju Ji-hoon followed with an honest answer: “When I first encountered the original, it was unfamiliar to my taste. I scooped it up with a spoon, smelled it, observed it and mulled it over, but someone I trusted put it in my mouth. I guess I had some preconceived notions.”

Lee Jong-suk said, “I enjoyed the webtoon and web novel. I thought it could be fun and fresh as a series. And I wondered when I’d get another chance to play a prince, so I chose it.” Lee Se-young said, “I found the role appealing because she’s a lovable villain you can’t hate, a kind of character I hadn’t been able to show for a while. My seniors had already been cast, so I really wanted to do it. I also had high hopes that Rashta would let me show a new side of myself.” They explained why they chose the project.

A production presentation for Disney+’s ‘The Remarried Empress’ was held at the Conrad Hotel in Yeongdeungpo, Seoul, on the morning of the 3rd. Ju Ji-hoon poses for photos. Reporter Jung Jae-kun, /2026.11.3/

Speaking about her character, Shin Min-a said, “The world we created was very clearly defined. As an empress, I wanted to show a lot of her grace and charm through her appearance. I did feel pressure, but my anticipation of showing a new side of myself was stronger. I don’t think I’ll ever get to act in a world like this again, so it’s become a wonderful memory for me.”

Ju Ji-hoon said, “He’s a character who develops a huge sinkhole inside him as he opens his eyes to a new love. To put it positively, he’s a childlike character.”

After the series was first shown last month at the 31st Busan International Film Festival, Ju Ji-hoon drew a flood of criticism over his character’s infidelity. He responded wittily: “I’m satisfied if viewers feel relieved. If venting their anger at me has made their real lives easier, that’s fine. Their anger will only grow as the story goes on.” He added, “After more than 20 years in the entertainment industry, I’m mentally prepared thanks to all the comments I’ve received. If viewers enjoy watching it, I’m fine with them directing their resentment at me.”

Returning to an imperial romance after playing Crown Prince Lee Shin in the MBC drama ‘Princess Hours,’ which aired in 2006, he said, “A lot of the production budget went into the production design and locations. I think we created visuals that make the world feel convincing without having to explain it in words.”

A production presentation for Disney+’s ‘The Remarried Empress’ was held at the Conrad Hotel in Yeongdeungpo, Seoul, on the morning of the 3rd. Lee Jong-suk poses for photos. Reporter Jung Jae-kun, /2026.11.3/

Lee Jong-suk, who had to play both Heinrey and the bird Queen, who comforts Navier, said with a laugh, “I was always nervous. I was always worried because I didn’t know how it would turn out. I do have somewhat birdlike features. I heard they designed the bird to look a bit like me in appearance and gestures so that Heinrey and Queen would seem like the same person. When the bird turns into a person, it’s naked, and I felt self-conscious about that. I even asked the director to give me just one more month before I had to appear naked. Fortunately, people seem to find Queen cute. I think it must have been harder for senior actress Shin Min-a than for me to interact with Queen.”

He shared his difficulties, saying, “It was hard and daunting to have to embody Heinrey’s looks. There are descriptions of him like ‘women faint when they make eye contact with him’ and ‘his voice is so good,’ and those were really daunting for me in this project.”

A production presentation for Disney+’s ‘The Remarried Empress’ was held at the Conrad Hotel in Yeongdeungpo, Seoul, on the morning of the 3rd. Lee Se-young poses for photos. Reporter Jung Jae-kun, /2026.11.3/

Lee Se-young, who said the dialogue was particularly challenging, confessed, “When I had to say, ‘Can I call you unni?’ I thought, ‘Rashta really doesn’t think things through,’” making the room laugh. She added, “The comments weren’t very positive about the lines in the third person. I thought a lot about how to make them work and put a lot of effort into making that way of speaking feel natural. I paid more attention to my appearance than I have for any other project to give the character a rationale. At first, viewers may feel like they want to kill Rashta, but I tried to make them feel that they could still understand her actions. I felt a little lonely while acting, too.”

A production presentation for Disney+’s ‘The Remarried Empress’ was held at the Conrad Hotel in Yeongdeungpo, Seoul, on the morning of the 3rd. Ju Ji-hoon, Shin Min-a, director Jo Soo-won, Lee Jong-suk and Lee Se-young

Director Jo Soo-won said, “This is a project based on an exceptionally famous original work. The original novel has both seriousness and fun. I tried to establish the tone of the series within that. We didn’t cut anything in particular and tried to reflect the original as much as possible. I hope fans who loved the original will enjoy watching it.”

‘The Remarried Empress’ stars Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk, Lee Se-young, Lee Bong-ryun, Choi Dae-hoon, Jung Young-joo, Park Ho-san and Nam Yoon Ho, among others. Yeo Ji-na, writer of ‘Two Outs in the Ninth Inning’ and ‘The Uncanny Counter,’ wrote the screenplay, and Jo Soo-won, director of ‘I Can Hear Your Voice,’ ‘Pinocchio’ and ‘Still 17,’ directed the series. It premieres on Disney+ on the 3rd.

Reporter Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.