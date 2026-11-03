'The Remarried Empress' release date moved up from the 4th to the 3rd... An unusual move: “Strong response at BIFF”

A press conference for Disney+'s The Remarried Empress was held on the morning of the 3rd at the Conrad Hotel in Yeongdeungpo, Seoul. Shin Min-a poses for photos. Reporter Jung Jae-kun, /2026.11.3/

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Disney+'s series The Remarried Empress (written by Yeo Ji-na and Hyun Chung-yeol, directed by Jo Soo-won) made the bold move of bringing its release date forward by a day.

A press conference for Disney+'s series The Remarried Empress (written by Yeo Ji-na and Hyun Chung-yeol, directed by Jo Soo-won) was held on the morning of the 3rd in the Park Ballroom at the Conrad Seoul Hotel in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul. Attending were Shin Min-a, who plays Navier Ellie Trovi, the beloved empress of the Eastern Empire, known for her sharp mind and innate grace; Ju Ji-hoon, who plays Sovieshu Vict, the emperor of the Eastern Empire with absolute power; Lee Jong-suk, who plays Heinrey, a prince of the Western Kingdom and its first heir to the throne, who is hiding a secret; Lee Se-young, who plays Rashta Isqua, a runaway slave of stunning beauty; and director Jo Soo-won.

MC Park Kyung-lim announced, “The Remarried Empress was scheduled to be released on the 4th, but the response at the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), held last month, was so good that they decided to release it a day earlier. Today, one day ahead of its release date, it will be released simultaneously around the world.”

Lee Se-young said with a laugh, “I’m excited that I’ll be able to watch it a day earlier, and I’m curious about your reactions, too. I’m planning to watch it when I get home.”

Adapted from the popular web novel of the same name, The Remarried Empress is a sweeping romantic fantasy saga about the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire, who is told by her emperor—who has fallen for a runaway slave—that he wants a divorce. Rather than accept it, she demands permission to remarry a prince of the Western Kingdom. The cast includes Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk, Lee Se-young, Lee Bong-ryun, Choi Dae-hoon, Jung Young-joo, Park Ho-san and Nam Yoon Ho. Yeo Ji-na, writer of Two Outs in the Ninth Inning and The Uncanny Counter, wrote the screenplay, while director Jo Soo-won, who directed I Can Hear Your Voice, Pinocchio and Still 17, helmed the series. It will be released on Disney+ today (the 3rd).

Reporter Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.