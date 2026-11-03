'The Remarried Empress' Star Shin Min-a: “There Were Major Concerns About Making It a Series, but It Feels Familiar Yet Fresh”

The production presentation for Disney+'s The Remarried Empress was held at the Conrad Hotel in Yeongdeungpo, Seoul, on the morning of the 3rd. Shin Min-a poses for photos. Reporter Jung Jae-kun /2026.11.3/

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Shin Min-a said, “There were concerns, but I was drawn to a series that feels familiar yet new.”

The production presentation for the Disney+ series The Remarried Empress (written by Yeo Ji-na and Hyun Chung-yeol, directed by Jo Soo-won) was held on the morning of the 3rd at the Park Ballroom of the Conrad Seoul Hotel in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul. Those attending included Shin Min-a, who plays Navier, the empress of the Eastern Empire, beloved by all for her brilliant mind and innate grace; Ju Ji-hoon, who plays Sovieshu, the Eastern Empire’s emperor with absolute power; Lee Jong-suk, who plays Heinrey, a prince of the Western Kingdom and first in line to the throne, who is hiding a secret; Lee Se-young, who plays Rashta, a runaway slave with dazzling beauty; and director Jo Soo-won.

Shin Min-a began by saying, “The script was in a new format, so I was curious about it. Of course, I had concerns, too. Still, it had familiar elements, so I thought the series would feel very familiar yet new. I decided to take on the role because I thought playing an empress would let me show sides of myself I hadn’t shown before.”

Adapted for the screen from the popular web novel of the same name, The Remarried Empress is a sweeping romantic fantasy about the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire, who is told by her emperor—having fallen for a runaway slave—that he wants a divorce. Rather than accept it, she demands permission to remarry the prince of the Western Kingdom. The series stars Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk, Lee Se-young, Lee Bong-ryeon, Choi Dae-hoon, Jung Young-joo, Park Ho-san, and Nam Yun-ho, among others. Yeo Ji-na, whose writing credits include Two Outs in the Ninth Inning and The Uncanny Counter, wrote the screenplay, while Jo Soo-won, director of I Can Hear Your Voice, Pinocchio, and Still 17, directed the series. It premieres on Disney+ today (the 3rd).

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.