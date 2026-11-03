‘The Remarried Empress’ Lee Jong-suk: “I decided, thinking, when else would I get to play a prince?”

A production presentation for Disney+’s The Remarried Empress was held at the Conrad Hotel in Yeongdeungpo, Seoul, on the morning of the 3rd. Lee Jong-suk poses for a photo. Reporter Jung Jae-kun, / 2026.11.3

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Lee Jong-suk said, “I decided because I thought, when else would I get to play a prince?”

A production presentation for the Disney+ series The Remarried Empress (written by Yeo Ji-na and Hyun Chung-yeol, directed by Jo Soo-won) was held on the morning of the 3rd at the Park Ballroom of the Conrad Seoul Hotel in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul. Attendees included Shin Min-a, who plays Navier, the beloved empress of the Eastern Empire, admired for her brilliant mind and innate dignity; Ju Ji-hoon, who plays Sovieshu, the Eastern Empire’s all-powerful emperor; Lee Jong-suk, who plays Heinrey, the prince of the Western Kingdom and first in line to the throne, who is hiding a secret; Lee Se-young, who plays Rashta, a runaway slave of striking beauty; and director Jo Soo-won.

Lee Jong-suk said, “It was a work I enjoyed reading as both a webtoon and a web novel. I thought it could be fun and fresh as a series. I also thought, when else would I get to play a prince? So I decided to do it.” Lee Se-young said, “It appealed to me because it’s a lovable villain role—someone you dislike but can’t hate—that I hadn’t been able to show for a while. I really wanted to be part of it, especially since the older actresses and actors had already been cast. I was also excited about the possibility of showing a new side of myself through Rashta.” They explained why they chose the project.

Based on the popular web novel of the same name, The Remarried Empress is a sweeping romantic fantasy about the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire, who is told by her emperor husband that he wants a divorce after falling for a runaway slave. Instead of accepting the divorce, she demands approval to remarry a prince of the Western Kingdom. The series stars Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk, Lee Se-young, Lee Bong-ryeon, Choi Dae-hoon, Jung Young-joo, Park Ho-san and Nam Yoon-ho, among others. Yeo Ji-na, whose credits include Two Outs in the Ninth Inning and The Uncanny Counter, wrote the screenplay, and Jo Soo-won, who directed I Can Hear Your Voice, Pinocchio and Still 17, directed the series. It premieres on Disney+ today (the 3rd).

Reporter Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.