‘The Remarried Empress’ star Ju Ji-hoon: “Viewers’ complaints poured in after its BIFF premiere... I’m satisfied if it made their real lives easier”

A production press event for Disney+’s The Remarried Empress was held at the Conrad Hotel in Yeongdeungpo, Seoul, on the morning of the 3rd. Ju Ji-hoon poses. Photo by reporter Jung Jae-kun, /2026.11.3/

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Ju Ji-hoon said, “Viewers’ criticism directed at me has grown considerably.”

A production presentation for Disney+’s The Remarried Empress (written by Yeo Ji-na and Hyun Chung-yeol, directed by Jo Soo-won) was held on the morning of the 3rd in the Park Ballroom at the Conrad Seoul Hotel in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul. Attending were Shin Min-a as Navier, the beloved empress of the Eastern Empire, known for her brilliant mind and innate grace; Ju Ji-hoon as Sovieshu, the Eastern Empire’s emperor with absolute power; Lee Jong-suk as Heinrey, a prince of the Western Kingdom who is keeping a secret and its first heir to the throne; Lee Se-young as Rashta, an escaped slave with stunning beauty; and director Jo Soo-won.

Ju Ji-hoon said criticism poured in over the way his character was written as unfaithful after the series was first shown at the 31st Busan International Film Festival last month. He quipped, “I’m satisfied if viewers feel catharsis. If getting angry through me has made their real lives easier, that’s fine. Their anger will grow as the story progresses.”

Adapted from the popular web novel of the same name, The Remarried Empress is a sweeping romantic fantasy about the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire, who is told by her emperor—who has fallen for an escaped slave—that he wants a divorce. Instead of accepting it, she demands approval to remarry the prince of the Western Kingdom. The series stars Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk, Lee Se-young, Lee Bong-ryun, Choi Dae-hoon, Jung Young-joo, Park Ho-san, and Nam Yoon Ho, among others. Yeo Ji-na, who wrote Two Outs in the Ninth Inning and The Uncanny Counter, wrote the screenplay, while Jo Soo-won, who directed I Can Hear Your Voice, Pinocchio, and Still 17, directed the series. It premieres on Disney+ today (the 3rd).

Reporter Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.