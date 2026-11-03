'The Remarried Empress': Lee Jong-suk says playing a prince whose looks make women swoon just by making eye contact was “too much pressure”

The production presentation for Disney+'s The Remarried Empress was held at the Conrad Hotel in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul, on the morning of the 3rd. Lee Jong-suk poses. Reporter Jung Jae-kun, /2026.11.3/

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Lee Jong-suk said, “It was burdensome to play a prince whose looks make women collapse just by making eye contact.”

A production presentation for the Disney+ series The Remarried Empress (written by Yeo Ji-na and Hyun Chung-yeol, directed by Jo Soo-won) was held on the morning of the 3rd at the Park Ballroom of Conrad Seoul Hotel in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul. Attending were Shin Min-a, who plays Navier, the empress of the Eastern Empire, loved by everyone for her brilliant mind and innate dignity; Ju Ji-hoon, who plays Sovieshu, the Eastern Empire's emperor with absolute power; Lee Jong-suk, who plays Heinrey, a prince of the Western Kingdom and first in line to the throne, who is hiding a secret; Lee Se-young, who plays Rashta, a runaway slave of stunning beauty; and director Jo Soo-won.

Lee Jong-suk, who had to play a new queen who brings comfort to Navier, laughed and said, “I was always anxious. I was always anxious because I didn't know how the final result would turn out.” He shared his difficulties, saying, “Having to portray Heinrey's looks was painful and burdensome. There are descriptions of Heinrey like ‘women collapse when they make eye contact with him’ and ‘his voice is so good,’ and this was a project that really weighed on me.”

Adapted from the popular web novel of the same name, The Remarried Empress is a sweeping romance fantasy about the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire, who is told by her emperor—having fallen for a runaway slave—that he wants a divorce. Instead of accepting, she demands approval to remarry a prince of the Western Kingdom. The series stars Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk, Lee Se-young, Lee Bong-ryeon, Choi Dae-hoon, Jung Young-joo, Park Ho-san, and Nam Yoon-ho, among others. Yeo Ji-na, writer of Two Outs in the Ninth Inning and The Uncanny Counter, wrote the screenplay, and Jo Soo-won, director of I Can Hear Your Voice, Pinocchio, and Still 17, directed the series. It premieres today (the 3rd) on Disney+.

Reporter Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.