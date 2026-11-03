'The Remarried Empress' Lee Se-young: “There were times I thought, ‘Rashta, who speaks in the third person, really isn’t thinking at all’”

The production presentation for Disney+’s The Remarried Empress was held at the Conrad Hotel in Yeongdeungpo, Seoul, on the morning of the 3rd. Lee Se-young poses for a photo. Photo by reporter Jung Jae-kun, /2026.11.3/

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actress Lee Se-young said, “I struggled a lot with the character because she speaks in the third person.”

A production presentation for the Disney+ series The Remarried Empress (written by Yeo Jina and Hyun Chung-yeol, directed by Jo Soo-won) was held on the morning of the 3rd at the Park Ballroom of the Conrad Seoul Hotel in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul. Attending were Shin Min-a as Navier, the empress of the Eastern Empire, loved by all for her brilliant mind and innate grace; Ju Ji-hoon as Sovieshu, the Eastern Empire’s emperor with absolute power; Lee Jong-suk as Heinrey, a prince of the Western Kingdom who conceals a secret and its first heir to the throne; Lee Se-young as Rashta, a runaway slave of dazzling beauty; and director Jo Soo-won.

Lee Se-young said Rashta’s lines were difficult because she speaks in the third person. She confessed, drawing laughter from the audience, that when delivering the line “May I call you big sister?” she herself thought, “Rashta really isn’t thinking at all.” She added, “Rashta speaks in the third person, and the comments weren’t very positive. I spent a lot of time thinking about how to make it work, and worked hard to get used to speaking that way.”

Adapted from the popular web novel of the same name, The Remarried Empress is an epic romantic fantasy about the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire, who is told by the emperor—having fallen for a runaway slave—that he wants a divorce. Rather than accept, she demands approval to remarry the prince of the Western Kingdom. The series stars Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk, Lee Se-young, Lee Bong-ryun, Choi Dae-hoon, Jung Young-joo, Park Ho-san, Nam Yun-ho and others. Yeo Jina, whose credits include Two Outs in the Ninth Inning and The Uncanny Counter, wrote the script, while director Jo Soo-won, whose credits include I Can Hear Your Voice, Pinocchio and Still 17, directed. It premieres on Disney+ today (the 3rd).

Reporter Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.