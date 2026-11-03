'King of Mask Singer' to carry on its 10-year legacy... A dazzling December comeback with 'Golden Mask'

Photo courtesy of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] MBC’s flagship music-variety show 'King of Mask Singer' is returning as 'King of Mask Singer: Golden Mask.' Since April 2015, the show has spent 10 years creating legendary champions, generating countless headlines and anchoring Sunday evenings.

'King of Mask Singer,' the original global music-variety show that opened new horizons for Korean music-variety television and expanded into 53 countries worldwide, wrapped up its decade-long run this past January and pledged to return in a seasonal format. As anticipation builds over whether the revamped and even more powerful show can once again make music-variety history, it kicked off its new season in style, beginning its highly anticipated first recording last October at the MBC Dream Center in Ilsan.

'King of Mask Singer: Golden Mask' will undergo a complete transformation into a mega music festival, offering even greater enjoyment and emotion.

The masks will be more dazzling and sophisticated, and one captivating performance after another is set to unfold. Adding to the anticipation, a newly joined guessing panel for this season has promised more intense deductions than ever as they try to uncover the identities behind the masks.

The masked singers will also compete fiercely for the 'Golden Mask,' the symbol of the King of Mask Singer champion. Word has it that the talented masked singers, whose identities are hidden behind their masks, have prepared their performances more meticulously than ever to claim the glory of the 'Golden Mask.' Who will become the masked singer to claim the 'Golden Mask'? Anticipation is already building for the birth of a new legend.

The production team said, “Everyone has put their heart and soul into preparing this to repay the love of viewers who have waited so long. We ask for your interest and support.”

'King of Mask Singer: Golden Mask,' returning with an overwhelming scale, a more glamorous lineup and more powerful performances, will premiere on MBC this December.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.