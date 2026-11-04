Lee Jae-wook × Kim Min-ha's 'work-to-survive' horror 'Dead-End Job' debuts at No. 4 on the Global Top 10 Non-English Shows chart

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The Netflix series 'Dead-End Job' (written by Kyung Min-seon and Lee Shin-Ji, directed by Kim Da-min) captivated viewers around the world just three days after its release.

According to the Netflix Top 10 website, 'Dead-End Job' logged 25.4 million viewing hours and 5 million views (calculated by dividing viewing hours by the series' total runtime) within three days of its October 30 release, ranking fourth on the Global Top 10 Non-English Shows chart.

Since its release, the series has topped the 'Today's Top 10 Series in Korea' list and appeared on Top 10 lists in 51 countries in all, including Brazil, Egypt, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia and Thailand, continuing to draw a strong response.

'Dead-End Job' is capturing viewers' attention with its distinctive genre: work-to-survive horror, which combines horror with the struggle to make ends meet—a concern everyone can relate to. Viewers in Korea and abroad have been responding enthusiastically: “It blends social issues and fantasy action naturally. The acting is good, the special effects are good, and the music is good” (Watcha Pedia, Ma**); “The refreshing thrill of seeing the Napolitan ghost stories we’d only read about brought to life right before our eyes” (Watcha Pedia, Nyam*); “It was so much fun, I wish I could buy a pair of eyes that hadn’t seen it and watch it again. It totally hit my sweet spot” (X, hy*******); “The actors’ performances are really good. Their everyday acting is so natural, you feel like they’re people actually living through those circumstances” (X, up******); “So much fun. Time flies even when you’re just watching, and there are loads of hidden Easter eggs, too” (YouTube, Pil**); “If you like unpredictable plots, supernatural mysteries, and thrilling moments, this is a must-watch drama!” (IMDb, pr******); and “It has a charm that keeps you watching because you want to know what happens in the next episode, and the pacing is excellent” (IMDb, ca**********).

'Dead-End Job' is a work-to-survive horror series about a young person who gets a part-time job through a strange staffing agency that advertises only plum gigs, starting at 50 times the usual hourly wage, and is sent to nightmarish workplaces. The series stars Lee Jae-wook, Go Min-si, Kim Min-ha and Lee Hee-jun. The screenplay was written by Kyung Min-seon of 'Urban Myths' and Lee Shin-Ji of 'Concrete Utopia,' and it was directed by Kim Da-min of 'Makgeolli Will Tell You.'

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.