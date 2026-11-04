'Gift': Baseball Coach Kim Woo-bin x Baseball Team Head Seo Eun-soo—A Fresh Pairing That Keeps Drawing You In

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Kim Woo-bin and Seo Eun-soo will showcase fantastic chemistry in tvN’s new Saturday-Sunday drama ‘Gift’ (written by Minju, Haeju and Sungeun; directed by Kim Kyu-tae and Ham Seung-hoon).

Premiering at 9:10 p.m. on December 5, ‘Gift’ is a coming-of-age sports drama about finding answers between talent and hard work. It is based on the baseball webtoon of the same name by Jeong Iriiri, which is currently enjoying popularity on Kakao Webtoon.

Jeong Min-yong, played by Kim Woo-bin, gains a special ability to see through players’ talent and potential. Once, he believed in the process and growth more than the outcome of a game, but after gaining this ability, he begins to view the team based on the players’ talent. Yoon Seo-jin, played by Seo Eun-soo, is the head of Deokcheon High’s baseball team. Yoon works to save the team from the threat of disbandment and believes in the players’ hard work and potential.

Stills featuring Jeong Min-yong and Yoon Seo-jin have been released, drawing attention. First, Jeong sits in the dugout in a red baseball jacket, watching the game, and his exceptional affection for baseball comes through. In another still, he holds a strategy sheet and looks toward the field, revealing his serious side as the coach who will lead the game.

Yoon Seo-jin, meanwhile, is shown looking straight ahead with arms crossed. In a rear view of Yoon watching the players on the field, a sense of responsibility and affection for the baseball team comes through. The two lead the team in different ways, but share the same wholehearted love of baseball, prompting anticipation about the rapport they will build in their own ways.

In particular, the conflict between Jeong Min-yong and Yoon Seo-jin over talent and hard work is expected to bring a fresh wind to Deokcheon High’s baseball team as well. The question of what changes their meeting will bring to the nationally last-ranked team adds to the intrigue.

Adapted from Jeong Iriiri’s webtoon of the same name, ‘Gift’ tells the story of a former professional baseball pitching coach who gains a special ability after an unexpected accident and is appointed manager of the nation’s lowest-ranked high school baseball team. The cast includes Kim Woo-bin, Seo Eun-soo, Yang Hyun-min, Hyun Bong-sik, Park Sang-nam, Lee Bong-ryun, Park Ji-a, Cha Bin, Han Si-hyeon, Park Seong-hyeon, Han Tae-ha and Kim Gun-woo. It premieres at 9:10 p.m. on December 5.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.