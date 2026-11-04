“Doesn’t this only end when we die?”... ‘Great Escape’ unveils teaser featuring cast from Kim Jong-min to Seungkwan

Photo courtesy of TVING

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Kim Jong-min, Kim Dong-hyun, Shindong, Yoo Byung-jae, Go Kyung-pyo and Seungkwan are trapped in bizarre urban legends and embark on a life-or-death escape.

The TVING original ‘Great Escape: Urban Legends,’ set to premiere on Dec. 2, is raising viewers’ heart rates with the release of character posters and a teaser video featuring escape team members Kim Jong-min, Kim Dong-hyun, Shindong, Yoo Byung-jae, Go Kyung-pyo and Seungkwan.

‘Great Escape: Urban Legends’ is an extreme escape adventure set against the backdrop of bizarre urban legends. The newly released character posters capture the six struggling desperately to escape from suffocatingly cramped spaces and places where they cannot let their guard down for a moment, as well as the hand of someone whose identity is unknown, drawing viewers in.

In particular, Kim Jong-min appears to be pinned beneath a massive wall, while the caption, ‘Where on earth are we trapped?’ hints at the appearance of a place beyond imagination. Kim Dong-hyun, barely hanging on with one arm in a place where the floor is nowhere to be seen, says, ‘I have to get out now.’ His words fuel curiosity about the dynamic developments in store this season and his maxed-out physical prowess.

Next, Shindong struggles to make his way through a broken wall. His anguished expression, overwhelmed by the tension, and his words, ‘All I want is to live,’ make for a nail-biting scene already. Yoo Byung-jae’s ‘Why are we always the last hope?’ as he climbs a ladder and appears to spot something, along with Go Kyung-pyo’s cry, ‘Doesn’t this only end when we die?’ as he tries to squeeze through a narrow opening and is seized by a mysterious being, herald even more intense suspense in the escape.

Finally, the youngest, Seungkwan, is wedged in a narrow gap and struggles with all his might. His words, ‘Hyungs... let’s get out together,’ leave viewers wondering whether they signal the six’s close-knit teamwork or foreshadow a situation in which they will each have to fend for themselves (?) in the face of extreme fear.

Photo courtesy of TVING

In the teaser video, the escape team members try out every absolute rule of the urban legends, chilling viewers. They break every rule—don’t answer, don’t follow, don’t make eye contact, don’t open the door, don’t make a sound, and don’t turn around—leaving viewers all the more eager to see whether they can complete the mission to escape at all costs in ‘Great Escape: Urban Legends.’

The TVING original ‘Great Escape: Urban Legends’ premieres on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m.

Reporter Jeong Bit | rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.