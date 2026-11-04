‘The Remarried Empress’: Falling for Shin Min-a’s powerhouse performance

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Shin Min-a, the star of Disney+’s series ‘The Remarried Empress’ (written by Yeo Ji-na and Hyun Chung-yeol, directed by Jo Soo-won), has captivated viewers with her flawless looks and powerful performance.

In ‘The Remarried Empress,’ Shin Min-a plays Navier, empress of the Eastern Empire, who faces betrayal and loss at the hands of the person she loves, and has made a compelling impression. Born with the grace and dignity befitting an empress, Navier keeps her composure on the outside but must endure heart-wrenching loneliness after her husband's one-sided change of heart.

In particular, Navier’s strength in calmly suppressing her personal feelings and putting her duties as empress first has made viewers root wholeheartedly for her. When her maids are upset over Rashta’s formal recognition as the emperor’s concubine, Navier urges them not to lose heart and to make thorough preparations for the New Year’s celebration. She also shows her sense of responsibility, saying that, as an event celebrating a century of the Eastern Empire’s greatness, she does not want even the slightest mistake. Shin Min-a convincingly conveys the weight of Navier’s position as empress, portraying her with a calm yet resolute performance as she puts her role first despite her complex feelings.

At the same time, Navier’s vulnerable side is moving: as a perfect, flawless empress, she has no one she can easily confide in and must manage her grief alone. Shin Min-a portrays with restraint Navier confronting the loneliness she has tried so hard to suppress in her own secret space. She naturally shows that even an empress who seems strong needs comfort, bringing human warmth to the character.

In this way, Shin Min-a is drawing global attention by delicately completing Navier’s story, from the dignity of an elegant and refined empress to the emotions of a woman wounded by her husband’s betrayal. Viewers are responding enthusiastically to her richly nuanced performance, which brings Navier’s inner world from the script vividly to life through Shin Min-a’s distinctive style. As the episodes progress, viewers around the world are increasingly focused on the story of Navier that Shin Min-a will continue to bring to life.

Based on the popular web novel of the same name, ‘The Remarried Empress’ is a sweeping romantic fantasy about the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire, who is told by her husband, the emperor, that he wants a divorce after falling for an escaped slave. Instead of accepting, she demands his approval to remarry the prince of the Western Kingdom. The series stars Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk, Lee Se-young, Lee Bong-ryun, Choi Dae-hoon, Jung Young-joo, Park Ho-san and Nam Yoon-ho, among others. Yeo Ji-na, who wrote ‘Two Outs in the Ninth Inning’ and ‘The Uncanny Counter,’ penned the script, while Jo Soo-won, director of ‘I Can Hear Your Voice,’ ‘Pinocchio’ and ‘Still 17,’ directed the series. ‘The Remarried Empress’ is available on Disney+, with two episodes released every Wednesday for a total of 10 episodes.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.