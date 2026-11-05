“Do married couples normally hold hands?”... Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra really are showbiz’s quintessential lovebirds (‘Mr. House Husband’)

Photo courtesy of KBS

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra, showbiz’s quintessential devoted couple, will reunite with viewers of ‘Mr. House Husband’ after about four years.

Episode 481 of KBS2’s ‘Mr. House Husband Season 2’ (hereafter ‘Mr. House Husband’), airing on the 7th, features MCs Eun Ji-won and Lee Yo-won, cast member Park Seo-jin, and special guest Jihoon of TWS in the studio. Former MCs of the show and married for 34 years, Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra share a still-sweet, 24/7 life glued to each other, bringing viewers a welcome reunion.

That day, Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra appear on a street in Daehangno, holding hands affectionately. Seeing them look as close as newlyweds, Park Seo-jin asks enviously, “Do you and Yo-won usually walk around holding hands as a couple, Ji-won hyung?” Lee Yo-won firmly replies, “I don’t hold hands,” then explains her own reasons for keeping her distance from her husband. She then turns the question on Eun Ji-won: “You and your wife don’t hold hands either!” Flustered, Eun waves his hands and explains, “I always have my hands full, so I can’t hold my wife’s hand,” making everyone burst out laughing.

As laughter fills the studio, Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra arrive at a theater rehearsal room. The two explain, “This is our first time appearing in a play together, so we’re rehearsing here every day.” This is a two-person play that marks Ha Hee-ra’s third run in the production. Choi Soo-jong smiles contentedly and says, “My wife performed in the original production in 2022 and the revival in 2024, and I saw every performance. Then I found myself wanting to play opposite her, so after four years I finally secured the spot by her side.” He adds, “To prepare for the production, we wake up at the same time and stay together around the clock—from meals and going to work to rehearsals and heading home. I think it’s much better going around together with my wife.” But Eun Ji-won and Lee Yo-won’s eyes widen in disbelief, and they fail to hide their reactions. Park Seo-jin asks, “It seems like neither of you can relate at all. What would it be like if you had to be together with your spouse 24 hours a day?” Lee Yo-won immediately shakes her head and says, “It’s bad for your mental health,” bringing the house down.

But the couple’s sweet chemistry is short-lived, as an unexpected tension arises during rehearsal. Choi Soo-jong keeps forgetting his extensive lines as he recites them, and Ha Hee-ra responds with a piercing glare. Viewers are eager to see how the veteran wife and rookie husband will work together onstage, and what the theater staff observing them at close range will make of their performance.

Meanwhile, episode 481 of ‘Mr. House Husband Season 2’ will air on KBS2 at 10:35 p.m. on the 7th.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.