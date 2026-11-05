'The Remarried Empress' delivers a full-throttle K-romantasy dopamine rush—and wins over overseas media, too

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The Disney+ series The Remarried Empress (written by Yeo Ji-na and Hyun Chung-yeol, directed by Jo Soo-won) has become a hit, drawing an enthusiastic response from audiences at home and overseas alike.

Amid worldwide anticipation, The Remarried Empress has successfully opened the door for K-romance fantasy. Overseas media have lavished praise on the series, calling it “the best K-drama of 2026 has finally arrived” (ScreenRant), “an alluring world you can fall deeply into and never escape once you set foot in it” (Collider), and a series where “you become absorbed in every emotion the characters feel, as if encountering another world” (RIOTUS). Parade urged viewers, “If you’re wondering which K-drama to watch next, be sure to add The Remarried Empress.” The outlets highlighted the series’ distinctive worldbuilding, immersive quality and genre appeal. It also made The New York Times’ list of “Series to Watch in November,” cementing its status as a highly anticipated global release.

In particular, immediately after the announcement on the 3rd that the release date had changed, major U.S. entertainment outlets including The Hollywood Reporter, Forbes, Deadline and Variety all reported the news, demonstrating the series’ extraordinary level of interest.

The series also drew an enthusiastic response from the domestic press. Reviews praised its visual elements, from its immersive direction to its lavish settings.

Episodes 1–4, released on the 3rd, immediately draw viewers into an imperial romance with an unpredictable plot and tense emotional clashes between its distinctive characters.

The affectionate bond between Eastern Empire Empress Navier (Shin Min-a) and Sovieshu (Ju Ji-hoon) is short-lived: after breaking his promise to Navier, Sovieshu falls for the runaway slave Rashta (Lee Se-young) and makes her his concubine, provoking outrage with his outrageous behavior. Rashta, too, adds to the tension as, after entering the imperial palace, she gradually reveals an ambition to have more, beyond her innocent and sunny demeanor.

Starting with the Eastern Empire’s New Year’s Festival, the rift between Navier and Sovieshu widens. The imperial romance heats up further when Heinrey (Lee Jong-suk), a prince of the Western Kingdom, begins pursuing Navier without hesitation. The plot thickens when Rashta boldly lies to Heinrey, who is searching for his secret pen pal, by claiming that she is the person he is looking for. The relationships among the four become hopelessly tangled. Betrayal and ambition, new excitement and dizzying lies sweep through the story without pause, delivering the exhilarating dopamine rush unique to K-romantasy from the very first release and driving anticipation for what comes next to a fever pitch.

Adapted from the popular web novel of the same name, The Remarried Empress is a sweeping romance-fantasy epic about the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire, who is told by her emperor—now in love with a runaway slave—that he wants a divorce. Rather than accept it, she demands permission to remarry a prince of the Western Kingdom. The series stars Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk, Lee Se-young, Lee Bong-ryun, Choi Dae-hoon, Jung Young-joo, Park Ho-san and Nam Yoon-ho, among others. Yeo Ji-na, writer of Two Outs in the Ninth Inning and The Uncanny Counter, wrote the screenplay, while Jo Soo-won, director of I Can Hear Your Voice, Pinocchio and Still 17, directed the series. The Remarried Empress is available on Disney+, with two episodes released every Wednesday for a total of 10 episodes.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.