Choi Daniel: “Se-dol, you don’t have any friends, do you?”... Lee Sedol’s eyes widen at the unexpected blunt question (“Unemployed Lee Sedol”)

Photo courtesy of KBS

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Choi Daniel and Han Sang-jin will join “Unemployed Lee Sedol” as supporters.

In episode 3 of the KBS2 variety show “Unemployed Lee Sedol,” airing on the 6th, Lee Sedol heads to Busan and takes on the challenge of cleaning high-rise buildings. Han Sang-jin, who has lived in Busan for six years, and Choi Daniel, his friend of 12 years, will serve as supporters, with the trio’s exceptional chemistry adding to the show’s appeal. Choi Daniel and Han Sang-jin are known not only as two of the entertainment industry’s biggest chatterboxes but also for being easily frightened. Viewers are looking forward to an evenly matched battle of chatter between them and Lee Sedol, who won fans over by revealing his unexpected gift for talking on “Unemployed Lee Sedol.”

Lee Sedol, who unexpectedly finds himself with no fewer than two people to support him, is said to be taken aback when people even chattier than he is show up. When Han Sang-jin is focused solely on visiting Busan’s popular restaurants and Gukje Market, Lee Sedol says, “I didn’t know Hong Guk-yeong in Yi San was this talkative,” then sighs, “I think they cast the wrong people,” prompting laughter. The three also get laughs with the wildly different supplies they bring. When Han Sang-jin proudly says, “I brought snacks,” Lee Sedol replies, “I packed some too. Underwear and socks. I didn’t know what these people would make me do this time,” keeping his guard up against whatever might be in store and showing the strategic foresight of a 9-dan Go player.

Choi Daniel reportedly fires off a blunt question prompted by Lee Sedol’s behavior—“You don’t have any friends, do you, Se-dol?”—leaving Lee Sedol visibly rattled for a moment.

That day, Lee Sedol, Choi Daniel and Han Sang-jin take on the challenge of cleaning high-rise buildings in Busan, starting at Busan Tower, and surprise everyone. The three are assigned to clean the exterior walls of KBS’s Busan Regional Headquarters, which reach a height of about 51 meters. They reportedly have their legs shaking and cannot take a single step from the outset, prompting interest in whether they can overcome the adversity and build a new friendship.

The challenge, in which Lee Sedol, Choi Daniel and Han Sang-jin become rope-access technicians for a day and take on cleaning the exterior walls of a high-rise building, will be shown on “Unemployed Lee Sedol.”

Meanwhile, “Unemployed Lee Sedol” airs every Friday at 8:30 p.m. on KBS2. This week’s airtime may be somewhat subject to change due to broadcasts of the 2026 Korean Series games.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.