‘The Devil’s Plan 3’ star Shindong: “I’m a human Mounjaro; the show helped me the most with dieting”

The press conference for Netflix’s ‘The Devil’s Plan 3’ was held on the 5th at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon in Yongsan District, Seoul. Shindong is being interviewed. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jae-man, /2026.11.05/

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Shindong is back with a slimmer figure.

At the press conference for ‘The Devil’s Plan: Dead Again’ at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon on the 5th, Shindong said, “I’m a human Mounjaro,” and added, “The show helped me the most with dieting.”

‘The Devil’s Plan: Dead Again’ is a variety show that pits legends who have dominated mind-game survival competitions against rising power players, as they compete for a single winner’s spot in a bigger game with unpredictable twists.

‘The Devil’s Plan,’ which captivated viewers around the world with intense battles of wits and tense psychological warfare that kept them glued to the screen, is back for its third season.

Contestants with a track record of winning survival competitions or delivering strong performances are set to compete, including Jang Dong-min, dubbed the “God of Survival,” Hong Jin-ho, Oh Hyun-min, Ha Seok-jin, Jung Hyun-kyu, Kim Dong-jae, Seo Chul-gu, Yurisa, Hyun Kyung-ryul and John Park.

They will be joined by Shindong, Jaejae, Nucksal, Lee Do, Stella Jang and Jung Won-young, who made a big impact in in-house survival competitions and board-game tournaments, promising fierce battles of wits and psychological warfare.

Shindong, who introduced himself as a “human Mounjaro,” said, “‘The Devil’s Plan’ helped me the most with dieting,” while Jaejae said, “It’s an honor to be part of such a strong lineup.”

Nucksal said, “There’s a chance you can come on the show even if you don’t have a high IQ,” while Lee Do said, “I was happy to be able to compete alongside such amazing players.”

Jung Won-young hinted, “I came to be here as if by fate. You’ll find out in the main episodes why I came.”

Netflix’s ‘The Devil’s Plan: Dead Again’ will be released on Tuesday the 10th.

Reporter Jeong Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.