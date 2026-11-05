'The Devil’s Plan 3': Jang Dong-min says, “Oh Hyun-min isn’t 20 anymore—he’s become quite the middle-aged man”

Jang Dong-min (left) and Oh Hyun-min. Photo: Sportschosun DB

The “Jang-Oh Alliance” is back together, delighting fans.

At a press conference for “The Devil’s Plan: Dead Again” held at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon on the 5th, Jang Dong-min said, “He’s not the 20-year-old Oh Hyun-min anymore. He’s become quite the middle-aged man.”

“The Devil’s Plan: Dead Again” is a variety show that brings together legends who dominated brain-survival competitions and rising powerhouse players to determine a single winner on a grander scale, with unpredictable twists.

“The Devil’s Plan,” which captivated viewers around the world with intense battles of wits and tense psychological warfare that kept them glued to their screens, is back for its third season.

Joining the cast are veteran contestants, including the “God of Survival” Jang Dong-min, Hong Jin-ho, Oh Hyun-min, Ha Seok-jin, Jung Hyun-gyu, Kim Dong-jae, Seo Chul-gu, Yurisa, Hyun Kyung-ryeol and John Park, who have either won survival competitions or demonstrated formidable gameplay.

Oh Hyun-min said, “I appeared on a survival show when I was 20, and now I’m appearing again after turning 30. Please look forward to it.” Teasing the alliance with Jang Dong-min, he added, “People often called us the ‘Jang-Oh Alliance,’ but keep in mind that no alliance or team lasts forever.” Jang Dong-min joked in response, “He’s not the 20-year-old Oh Hyun-min anymore. He’s become quite the middle-aged man.”

Producer Jeong added, “We cast Jang Dong-min, a player like Michael Jordan. He’s the contestant viewers are looking forward to the most. There are spectacular plays that only Jang Dong-min can pull off. I wondered whether it would be good to create an arena where he could really shine, and with that in mind, we planned to cast Oh Hyun-min. It had been a long time since Mr. Oh Hyun-min had appeared on a survival show, so we were especially honored to have him.”

Netflix’s “The Devil’s Plan: Dead Again” will be released on Tuesday the 10th.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.