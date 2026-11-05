'The Devil's Plan 3': Hong Jin-ho reunites with producer Jung Jong-yeon after 'The Genius'—“We met again after almost 10 years”

A press conference for Netflix's 'The Devil's Plan 3' was held on the 5th at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon in Yongsan District, Seoul. Hong Jin-ho is being interviewed. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jae-man, /2026.11.05/

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Hong Jin-ho shared how he felt about reuniting with producer Jung Jong-yeon after 'The Genius.'

At a press conference for 'The Devil's Plan: Dead Again' held on the 5th at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon, Hong Jin-ho said, “I'm glad to be meeting producer Jung Jong-yeon again after 10 years.”

'The Devil's Plan: Dead Again' is an entertainment show in which legendary contestants who dominated brain-game survival competitions and rising stars compete on a larger stage amid unpredictable twists, with only one winner taking the title.

'The Devil's Plan,' which captivated viewers around the world with intense battles of wits and tense psychological warfare that never let them look away, has returned for its third season.

The lineup includes veteran contestants such as Jang Dong-min, the “God of Survival,” Hong Jin-ho, Oh Hyun-min, Ha Seok-jin, Jung Hyun-kyu, Kim Dong-jae, Seo Chul-gu, Yurisa, Hyun Kyung-ryeol and John Park, who have either won survival competitions or demonstrated formidable play.

Hong Jin-ho, a 'survival powerhouse' who lives up to his reputation, greeted viewers, saying, “I love survival competitions, so I joined again this time.”

On reuniting with producer Jung Jong-yeon after 'The Genius' series, he added, “It was so nice to meet again after almost 10 years. The pro tip for surviving in a competition is not to stand out. If you keep to yourself, you can at least make it to the middle, but that's when someone dies.”

Netflix's 'The Devil's Plan: Dead Again' will be released on Tuesday the 10th.

Reporter Jeong Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.