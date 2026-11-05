'The Devil’s Plan 3' Jung Hyun-kyu: “I’m reflecting on my gameplay last season... I’ll prove my maturity”

A press conference for Netflix’s ‘The Devil’s Plan 3’ was held on the 5th at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon in Yongsan District, Seoul. Jung Hyun-kyu is being interviewed. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jae-man, /2026.11.05/

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Jung Hyun-kyu looked back on his gameplay last season.

At a press conference for ‘The Devil’s Plan: Dead Again’ held on the 5th at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon, Jung Hyun-kyu said, “I’m reflecting on my gameplay last season,” and added, “I’ll demonstrate a more mature attitude this season.”

‘The Devil’s Plan: Dead Again’ is a variety show that brings together legends who conquered brain-survival competitions and rising powerhouse players, and pits them against one another for a single winner amid a bigger playing field and unpredictable twists.

‘The Devil’s Plan,’ which captivated viewers around the world with intense battles of wits and tense psychological warfare that kept them glued to their screens, is back for its third season.

Winners from previous seasons are also back. Season 1 winner Ha Seok-jin said, “The production team was persistent. They even came right to my front door. They started coming around Chuseok last year, and eventually I joined them. Before that, a lot of the people who came on were appearing for the first time, so things felt a little awkward. This time, there was none of that—it felt like a dating show. Netflix has shows like ‘Single’s Inferno,’ and it was like they’d gathered all the popular men and women from those shows and said, ‘You guys, try dating each other again.’ They were all eligible bachelors and bachelorettes.”

Season 2 winner Jung Hyun-kyu said, “As I’ve always done, I played to win, so I hope you’ll view me favorably,” adding, “Jang Dong-min was the one I felt most wary of.” Jang Dong-min then added, “I piss myself whenever I see Hyun-kyu,” drawing laughs.

Jung Hyun-kyu’s return has drawn attention, despite receiving some criticism over the way he won last season. He said, “I’ve thought a lot since last season. At the time, I thought I just had to win by any means necessary, but I think I was so immature that I played without considering the viewers. I’m still reflecting on that. I decided to take on this challenge boldly because I want to prove myself this season with a more mature attitude.”

On “safeguards for contestants,” producer Choi Yun-hee added, “We feel responsible for the points viewers have raised about the format and rules, and we’re trying to respond to them. We gave it a lot of thought and tried to reflect those concerns throughout the production process.”

Netflix’s ‘The Devil’s Plan: Dead Again’ will be released on Tuesday the 10th.

Reporter Jeong Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.