‘The Devil’s Plan 3’: John Park, Has He Retired as a Vocalist?... ‘Chk, chk, I’m a Rookie Rapper’

The production presentation for Netflix’s ‘The Devil’s Plan 3’ was held on the 5th at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon in Yongsan District, Seoul. John Park is being interviewed. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jae-man /2026.11.05/

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] John Park greeted everyone as a ‘rookie rapper.’

At the production presentation for ‘The Devil’s Plan: Dead Again,’ held on the 5th at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon, John Park said, “I’m a rookie rapper. Chk, chk,” and added, “I had a good time with a lot of people. Thank you.”

‘The Devil’s Plan: Dead Again’ is an entertainment show in which legends who conquered brain-game survival competitions and rising powerhouses compete on a bigger stage, amid unpredictable twists, for the title of the one and only winner.

‘The Devil’s Plan,’ which captivated viewers around the world with intense battles of wits and tense psychological warfare that kept them glued to their screens, is back for its third season.

This time, ‘The Devil’s Plan: Dead Again’ (hereafter ‘The Devil’s Plan 3’) is raising expectations with a dream lineup of 16 players—the largest cast in the series so far—including past winners, survival competition’s top predators and rising powerhouses.

Veteran contestants who have won survival competitions or delivered powerful performances are taking part, including Jang Dong-min, the ‘God of Survival’; Hong Jin-ho, Oh Hyun-min, Ha Seok-jin, Jung Hyun-kyu, Kim Dong-jae, Seo Chul-gu, Yurisa, Hyun Kyung-ryeol and John Park. They will be joined by Shindong, Jaejae, Nucksal, Lee Do, Stella Jang and Jung Won-young, who made a strong impression in in-house survival competitions and board-game tournaments, promising fierce battles of wits and psychological warfare.

Expectations are also high for John Park, who recently drew attention with his ‘McDonald’s rap.’ Introducing himself as “rookie rapper John Park” and saying “Chk, chk,” he went on to say, “I had a good time with a lot of people. Thank you,” drawing laughs.

He added, “The 16 of us are all different.”

Kim Dong-jae said, “I’m glad I was lucky enough to take part in Season 3 after Season 1,” while Hyun Kyung-ryeol also said, “Thank you for inviting me back after such a long time. I tried to make sure I wouldn’t get eliminated.”

Netflix’s ‘The Devil’s Plan: Dead Again’ will be released on the 10th (Tuesday).

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.