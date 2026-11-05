‘Unmarried at 44,’ Ha Seok-jin on joining The Devil’s Plan 3: ‘It was like Single’s Inferno—only the most popular guys and girls were there’

The production presentation for Netflix’s The Devil’s Plan 3 was held on the 5th at the Mondrian Seoul Itaewon in Yongsan District, Seoul. Ha Seok-jin is being interviewed. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jae-man /2026.11.05/

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Ha Seok-jin, born in 1982 and ‘unmarried,’ compared The Devil’s Plan 3 to a dating show.

At the production presentation for The Devil’s Plan: Dead Again, held on the 5th at the Mondrian Seoul Itaewon, Ha Seok-jin said, “This season felt like a dating show,” adding, “Everyone was a popular guy or girl.”

The Devil’s Plan: Dead Again is a variety show that brings together legends who conquered brain-survival competitions and rising contenders, and finds a single winner amid a bigger playing field and unpredictable twists.

The Devil’s Plan, which captivated viewers around the world with intense battles of wits and gripping psychological contests that kept them on the edge of their seats, is back for its third season.

Seasoned contestants who have won survival competitions or put in strong performances are joining the cast, including Jang Dong-min, ‘the god of survival,’ Hong Jin-ho, Oh Hyun-min, Ha Seok-jin, Jung Hyun-kyu, Kim Dong-jae, Seo Chul-gu, Yurisa, Hyun Kyung-ryeol and John Park.

Season 1 winner Ha Seok-jin described how he came to join the show: “The production team was persistent. They even came to my house. They’d been coming to see me since Chuseok last year, and eventually I joined them.”

He added, “In the past, there were a lot of first-time contestants, so there was some awkwardness. This time, there was none of that—it felt like a dating show. Netflix has shows like Single’s Inferno, and it was as if they’d gathered all the popular men and women who appeared on it and said, ‘You guys, try dating each other again.’ It was all the most popular guys and girls.”

Netflix’s The Devil’s Plan: Dead Again will premiere on Tuesday the 10th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.