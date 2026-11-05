'Better Late Than Single' star Lee Do makes a survival-show debut—how? “I met PD Jung Jong-yeon at a Netflix event and showed him my CSAT score”

The press conference for Netflix's 'The Devil's Plan 3' was held on the 5th at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon in Yongsan District, Seoul. Lee Do is being interviewed. Yongsan = Photographer Park Jae-man, /2026.11.05/

Lee Do, who has been single since birth, is taking on a survival show for the first time.

At the press conference for 'The Devil's Plan: Dead Again,' held on the 5th at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon, Lee Do said, “I met PD Jung Jong-yeon at a Netflix event last year and showed him my CSAT score.”

'The Devil's Plan: Dead Again' is a variety show that pits legends who conquered brain-survival competitions against rising powerhouse players, with a bigger playing field and unpredictable variables, to determine a single winner.

'The Devil's Plan,' which captivated viewers around the world with intense battles of wits and nail-biting psychological warfare that kept them glued to the screen, has returned for its third season.

The seasoned contestants include Jang Dong-min, the “God of Survival,” as well as Hong Jin-ho, Oh Hyun-min, Ha Seok-jin, Jung Hyun-kyu, Kim Dong-jae, Seo Chul-gu, Yurisa, Hyun Gyeong-ryeol and John Park, all of whom have either won survival competitions or demonstrated formidable gameplay.

They will be joined by Shin Dong, Jaejae, Nucksal, Lee Do and Stella Jang, as well as Jeong Won-young, who has been active in in-house survival competitions and board-game tournaments, setting the stage for fierce battles of wits and psychological warfare.

Lee Do, who became known through 'Better Late Than Single,' said, “I was happy to be able to compete alongside such amazing players.”

Lee Do added, “I met PD Jung Jong-yeon on a Netflix series last year and asked him to keep me in mind if he made 'The Devil's Plan 3.' I even showed him my CSAT score. It was a dream stage for me.”

Netflix's 'The Devil's Plan: Dead Again' will premiere on Tuesday the 10th.

Reporter Jeong Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.