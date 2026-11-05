Is even 'God of Survival' Jang Dong-min nervous?... 'The Devil's Plan 3': a 'brainy Star Wars' among 16 top contenders (Roundup)

The press conference for Netflix's 'The Devil's Plan 3' was held on the 5th at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon in Yongsan District, Seoul. Jang Dong-min poses for photos. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jae-man, /2026.11.05/

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Even Jang Dong-min, the 'God of Survival,' predicted a fierce battle of wits, saying, "This really might be 'Star Wars.'"

The press conference for Netflix's variety show 'The Devil's Plan: Dead Again' was held on the 5th at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon in Yongsan District, Seoul. Those in attendance included producer Jung Jong-yeon, producer Choi Yoon-hee, Jang Dong-min, Hong Jin-ho, Ha Seok-jin, Oh Hyun-min, Jung Hyun-kyu, Nucksal, Seo Chul-gu, Shindong, John Park, Jaejae, Stella Jang, Yurisa, Kim Dong-jae, Lee Do, Jung Won-young and Hyun Kyung-ryeol.

The press conference for Netflix's 'The Devil's Plan 3' was held on the 5th at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon in Yongsan District, Seoul. The cast poses for photos. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jae-man, /2026.11.05/

'The Devil's Plan: Dead Again' is a variety show in which legends who have conquered brain-survival competitions and rising stars vie for a single winner amid a bigger game and unpredictable twists.

'The Devil's Plan,' known for its intense battles of wits and psychological warfare, is back for a third season. Producer Jung Jong-yeon introduced the new season, saying, "We focused on pure brain games. Battles of wits among the players—in other words, contests of 'brainpower'—are more prominent than in previous seasons. We've added elements that people who enjoy this kind of program may like even more."

Producer Choi Yoon-hee explained, "Once it was decided who would be in the living quarters and who would be in the prison quarters, the dynamics could become fixed. This time, we've made it easier to move between the two quarters. Before, players were eliminated if they lost all their pieces, but this time we've introduced a system where they aren't eliminated even if they lose them all."

The press conference for Netflix's 'The Devil's Plan 3' was held on the 5th at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon in Yongsan District, Seoul. Producers Jung Jong-yeon and Choi Yoon-hee pose for photos. Yongsan = Reporter Park

This season of 'The Devil's Plan: Dead Again' (hereafter 'The Devil's Plan 3') brings together the series' largest cast yet: 16 players, ranging from past winners to top survival-show contenders and rising stars.

Producer Jung laughed as he said, "Jaejae hosted the press conference for the first season, and Park Kyung-lim was a contestant. Now it's the other way around." He added, "I wanted to break away from the usual casting criteria for survival shows. Until now, we generally cast people with no experience. I wondered what it would be like to give experienced players a second shot. We cast based on who had won before, who had made a turning point in the show even without winning, and who among the new faces could hold their own against them."

Explaining the subtitle 'Dead Again,' he said, "Basically, people come to a survival show to die, and it means they've come to die twice."

The press conference for Netflix's 'The Devil's Plan 3' was held on the 5th at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon in Yongsan District, Seoul. Jang Dong-min and Hong Jin-ho pose for photos. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jae-man,

Veteran contestants who have won survival shows or delivered powerful performances are taking part, including 'God of Survival' Jang Dong-min, Hong Jin-ho, Oh Hyun-min, Ha Seok-jin, Jung Hyun-kyu, Kim Dong-jae, Seo Chul-gu, Yurisa, Hyun Kyung-ryeol and John Park.

Jang Dong-min said, "At last, the devil has been invited to the Devil's Plan. I had such a great time." Asked why he keeps competing despite winning five survival shows in a row, he confidently replied, "I think the moment you stop challenging yourself, your life may be over. If there's an opportunity, I think you should take on the challenge. Hong Jin-ho keeps spreading rumors that I've retired. As long as I'm alive, I'm never retiring from survival shows. I'll take on anyone who challenges me, anytime."

He added, "I had some reservations this time, too, but I thought I should take on the challenge. Since they were throwing such a big party, I wanted to go have a blast at a big party."

Another survival-show contender, Hong Jin-ho, greeted the audience, saying, "I like survival shows, so I joined in again this time." On reuniting with producer Jung after 'The Genius' series, he said, "It was great to see him again after almost 10 years." Asked how to survive a survival show, he advised, "Don't stand out. If you keep your head down, you'll make it to the middle of the pack—but someone will get eliminated in the meantime."

The press conference for Netflix's 'The Devil's Plan 3' was held on the 5th at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon in Yongsan District, Seoul. Ha Seok-jin is being interviewed. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jae-man, /2026.11.05/

Winners from previous seasons are also returning. Ha Seok-jin, the season-one winner, described how he joined the show: "The production team was persistent. They even came to my front door. They'd been coming to see me since Chuseok last year, and eventually I agreed to join."

He continued, "Before, there were a lot of first-time contestants, so things could feel awkward. This time, there was none of that—it felt like a dating show. Netflix has 'Single's Inferno' and other shows, and it was as if they'd gathered all the popular men and women from those shows and said, 'Why don't you all try dating each other again?' They'd brought together all the eligible bachelors and bachelorettes."

Season-two winner Jung Hyun-kyu said, "As always, I played to win, so I hope you'll look kindly on me," adding, "Jang Dong-min was the one I had to watch out for most." Jang joked in response, "I wet myself every time I see Hyun-kyu," drawing laughter.

The press conference for Netflix's 'The Devil's Plan 3' was held on the 5th at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon in Yongsan District, Seoul. Oh Hyun-min is being interviewed. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jae-man, /2026.11.05/

Oh Hyun-min said, "I appeared on a survival show when I was 20, and now I'm back after turning 30. I hope you'll look forward to it." On an alliance with Jang Dong-min, he hinted, "A lot of people called us the 'Jang-Oh Alliance,' but I hope you'll keep in mind that no alliance or team lasts forever." Jang joked in response, "He's not the 20-year-old Oh Hyun-min anymore. He's become a full-fledged middle-aged man."

Producer Jung also said, "Casting Jang Dong-min was like bringing in a player like Michael Jordan. He's the contestant viewers are most looking forward to. He has a flair for play that only Jang Dong-min can bring." He added, "I wondered how we could create an arena where Jang Dong-min could really thrive, and that led us to plan to cast Oh Hyun-min. It's been a long time since Mr. Oh appeared on a survival show, so we were especially honored to have him."

The press conference for Netflix's 'The Devil's Plan 3' was held on the 5th at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon in Yongsan District, Seoul. Yurisa is being interviewed. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jae-man, /2026.11.05/

The press conference for Netflix's 'The Devil's Plan 3' was held on the 5th at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon in Yongsan District, Seoul. Seo Chul-gu is being interviewed. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jae-man, /2026.11.05/

The press conference for Netflix's 'The Devil's Plan 3' was held on the 5th at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon in Yongsan District, Seoul. John Park is being interviewed. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jae-man, /2026.11.05/

The press conference for Netflix's 'The Devil's Plan 3' was held on the 5th at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon in Yongsan District, Seoul. Kim Dong-jae is being interviewed. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jae-man, /2026.11.05/

Yurisa, who made her mark on another survival show, said, "I was surprised at every moment while filming. I realized just how much survival shows can evolve." Seo Chul-gu, dubbed a "survival-show regular," hinted, "I've appeared on many survival shows, but 'The Devil's Plan 3' has all kinds of features."

John Park, who recently drew attention with his 'McDonald's rap,' introduced himself by saying, "I'm rookie rapper John Park. Check, check," then added, "I had a great time with everyone. Thank you," drawing laughter.

Kim Dong-jae said, "I'm glad I was lucky enough to take part in season three after season one," while Hyun Kyung-ryeol greeted the audience, saying, "Thank you for inviting me back after so long. I worked hard not to get eliminated."

The press conference for Netflix's 'The Devil's Plan 3' was held on the 5th at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon in Yongsan District, Seoul. Shindong is being interviewed. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jae-man, /2026.11.05/

The press conference for Netflix's 'The Devil's Plan 3' was held on the 5th at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon in Yongsan District, Seoul. Jaejae is being interviewed. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jae-man, /2026.11.05/

The press conference for Netflix's 'The Devil's Plan 3' was held on the 5th at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon in Yongsan District, Seoul. Nucksal is being interviewed. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jae-man, /2026.11.05/

The press conference for Netflix's 'The Devil's Plan 3' was held on the 5th at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon in Yongsan District, Seoul. Lee Do is being interviewed. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jae-man, /2026.11.05/

The press conference for Netflix's 'The Devil's Plan 3' was held on the 5th at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon in Yongsan District, Seoul. Stella Jang is being interviewed. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jae-man, /2026.11.05/

Shindong, Jaejae, Nucksal, Lee Do and Stella Jang were also joined by Jung Won-young, who has excelled in company survival contests and board-game competitions, setting the stage for intense battles of wits and psychological warfare.

Shindong, who introduced himself as a "human Mounjaro," said, "'The Devil's Plan' helped me the most with dieting." Jaejae said, "It's an honor to be part of such a strong lineup," and drew applause by adding, "The newbies didn't just sit back."

Jung Won-young, the "only non-celebrity contestant," hinted, "I ended up here as if by fate. You'll find out in the show itself why I came."

Stella Jang said, "I knew an opportunity like this would come along someday," while Nucksal said, "There's a chance you can appear here even if your IQ isn't up to par."

Lee Do said, "I was happy to be able to join such amazing players," and revealed, "I met producer Jung Jong-yeon on a Netflix series last year and asked him to keep me in mind if he made 'The Devil's Plan 3.' I even revealed my college entrance exam scores. This is a dream stage for me."

The press conference for Netflix's 'The Devil's Plan 3' was held on the 5th at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon in Yongsan District, Seoul. Jung Hyun-kyu is being interviewed. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jae-man, /2026.11.05/

Jung Hyun-kyu also spoke about the criticism he received from some viewers over the way he won last season. He said, "I've thought a lot since last season. Back then, I thought all I had to do was win, by any means necessary. I was immature and think I played without considering the viewers. I still regret that. I decided to take the bold step of competing again because I want to prove a more mature attitude this season."

On measures to protect contestants, producer Choi explained, "We feel responsible for the points viewers have raised about the structure and rules, and want to address them. We've given it a lot of thought and tried to reflect those concerns as much as possible in the production process."

Finally, Jang Dong-min joked, "There are more and more survival shows, but 'The Devil's Plan' is definitely a program where you compete with brainpower. I thought, if you could weigh a brain, maybe that's what they'd be measuring," adding, "I secretly prepared some under-the-table money because I thought the other contestants would be keeping a close eye on me."

Still, he expressed confidence, saying, "The more people keep Jang Dong-min in check, the stronger he gets. So I think you'll get to see the strongest Jang Dong-min yet this time."

He continued, "The domestic market seems small. I thought we should expand overseas," and pointed to the season's main attraction, saying, "This really might be 'Star Wars.'"

When Shindong said, "I hope this season is a huge hit and all 16 of us get to appear in commercials. Personally, I'd like to do a commercial for Hetbahn," producer Jung replied, "I'll do my best to help all 16 of you get commercials."

Netflix's 'The Devil's Plan: Dead Again' will be released on the 10th.

The press conference for Netflix's 'The Devil's Plan 3' was held on the 5th at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon in Yongsan District, Seoul. The cast poses for photos. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jae-man, /2026.11.05/

Reporter Jeong Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.