Shin Min-a and ‘Queen,’ the exotic bird, have such great chemistry—why? Moments from The Remarried Empress that leave viewers deeply immersed

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Shin Min-a is making headlines for her chemistry with Queen, the mysterious bird in The Remarried Empress.

As the Disney+ series The Remarried Empress (written by Yeo Ji-na and Hyun Chung-yeol, directed by Jo Soo-won) continues to make waves after capturing viewers’ attention around the world from its premiere, the chemistry between Navier, played by Shin Min-a, and Queen, a mysterious bird, is earning rave reviews. The heartwarming rapport that makes the perfect, unflappable Navier let her guard down whenever she is with Queen has melted viewers’ hearts.

Navier gives the name Queen—which could also describe herself—to a bird that arrives with a letter case tied to it. She shares the bitter feelings she has been unable to confide in anyone and even falls asleep with the bird by her side. In her private hideaway, as she struggles to hold back tears, Queen strokes her cheek as if wiping them away. Navier’s bond with Queen, and the way it heals her aching heart, leaves a deeply moving impression.

Shin Min-a brings out the best in Navier, delicately portraying the emotions she reveals only to Queen while never losing her poise, and highlighting the character’s humanity and warmth. In particular, although she had to rely on her imagination while performing opposite a model used for CG during filming, Shin Min-a carefully pictured Queen’s movements and delivered her reactions with natural timing. Her nuanced performance, it is said, has drawn viewers into Navier and Queen’s relationship.

Adapted from the popular web novel of the same name, The Remarried Empress is a sweeping romantic fantasy about the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire, who is told by her emperor—now in love with a runaway slave—that he intends to divorce her. Rather than accept the divorce, she demands approval to remarry the prince of the Western Kingdom. The cast includes Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk, Lee Se-young, Lee Bong-ryeon, Choi Dae-hoon, Jung Young-joo, Park Ho-san and Nam Yun-ho. Yeo Ji-na, writer of Two Outs in the Ninth Inning and The Uncanny Counter, wrote the series, while Jo Soo-won, director of I Can Hear Your Voice, Pinocchio and Still 17, directed it. The Remarried Empress releases two episodes every Wednesday on Disney+, for a total of 10 episodes.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.