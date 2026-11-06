Yoon Kyung-ho makes a strong impression with a bold transformation in 'Dead-End Job' as a pharmaceutical company manager who bullies the weak and grovels before the powerful

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Yoon Kyung-ho transforms into a ruthless yet pitiable villain in the Netflix series 'Dead-End Job,' written by Kyung Min-seon and Lee Shin-Ji and directed by Kim Da-min.

In the Netflix series 'Dead-End Job,' released on the 30th of last month, Yoon Kyung-ho takes on the role of Jo Jun-seop, a pharmaceutical company manager whom Byeon Hyeok Jun (Lee Jae-wook) encounters while working a part-time job. He shows a side of himself completely unlike anything he has shown before.

Jun-seop is the kind of person who mercilessly throws his weight around with those weaker than himself, yet becomes utterly servile in front of people with power. From the moment he appears, his blatant contempt for Byeon Hyeok Jun and insulting remarks make for an unpleasant impression. He sneers out of nowhere, asking whether Byeon Hyeok Jun was bad at studying in school, and flies into unrestrained rages over even the most trivial things.

By contrast, the moment he answers a call from someone affiliated with a university hospital, he turns polite, revealing a two-faced nature that changes dramatically depending on who he is dealing with.

Jun-seop continues to spew verbal abuse at the clown who accompanies Byeon Hyeok Jun to an event venue, even resorting to violence and showing the extreme of workplace bullying. But when he himself is driven into a crisis, his fiery bravado vanishes without a trace. His groveling pleas to survive bring his despicable nature to the fore and heighten the viewer's immersion.

Yoon Kyung-ho brings to life a character who is the very embodiment of someone who bullies the weak and kowtows to the powerful. His transformation is all the more striking because it contrasts with the cheerful, approachable persona he showed in previous works, including the Netflix series 'The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call,' SBS's 'Manager Kim,' and the TVING original 'The Legend of Kitchen Soldier.' Expectations are also high for what Yoon Kyung-ho will do next after once again demonstrating his wide-ranging acting ability in this series.

'Dead-End Job' is a livelihood horror series about a young man who finds part-time work through a bizarre temp agency that only advertises cushy jobs paying at least 50 times the hourly wage, then gets sent to nightmarish workplaces. The series stars Lee Jae-wook, Go Min-si, Kim Min-ha, and Lee Hee-jun. Kyung Min-seon, of 'Urban Myths,' and Lee Shin-Ji, of 'Concrete Utopia,' wrote the screenplay, while Kim Da-min, director of 'Makgeolli Will Tell You,' helmed the series.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.