'The Remarried Empress' star Ju Ji-hoon goes from Sovieshu to “Gaebieshu” as viewers erupt in outrage: “A bad man of a different stripe”

[Jo Ji-young, Sportschosun] Ju Ji-hoon is drawing an explosive response from viewers as a once-in-a-generation bad man in the Disney+ series “The Remarried Empress” (written by Yeo Ji-na and Hyun Chung-yeol, directed by Jo Soo-won).

“The Remarried Empress,” which had the world buzzing and was eagerly anticipated even before its release, finally lifted the veil when it surprise-released Episodes 1–4 on the 3rd, a day earlier than scheduled. Just one day after its release, the series topped the Disney+ TV shows charts in 12 countries, demonstrating its unparalleled buzz and popularity.

Ju Ji-hoon, who plays Sovieshu, the absolute ruler of the Eastern Empire, has been drawing an enthusiastic response from viewers from the moment he appears. With his imposing physique and the emperor’s refined aura, Ju Ji-hoon brings a fictional character from a fantasy world to life with natural acting, opening the door for Korean romance fantasy.

In Episodes 1–4, Ju Ji-hoon caught viewers’ attention with a first appearance that conveyed the emperor’s dignity. He then portrayed Sovieshu in all his complexity as he was swept up in emotions he had never experienced before. He falls in love at first sight with Rashta (Lee Se-young), a runaway slave, and declares that he will make her his mistress right away. He also punishes Empress Navier’s (Shin Min-a) maid in front of everyone for speaking disrespectfully to Rashta.

And at the New Year’s celebration that Navier had spent a long time preparing for, he went so far as to absurdly dance with Rashta first, saying, “This is the only song we’ve practiced together.” Yet when Navier danced with Heinrey (Lee Jong-suk), prince of the Western Kingdom, he couldn’t hide his discomfort, plainly showing his jealousy.

The scene quickly spread across social media and online communities immediately after its release, generating a great deal of buzz.

In this way, Ju Ji-hoon has heralded the arrival of a once-in-a-generation bad man through Sovieshu, who is so brazenly shameless that he is infuriating, yet never loses the dignity of an emperor or the gravitas befitting royalty. Ju Ji-hoon lends weight to every scene simply by being there and makes the fantasy world wholly convincing. Sovieshu’s unexpected side—he means no harm, yet manages to provoke viewers’ anger—also helps drive the show’s entertainment value and immersion.

Adapted from the popular web novel of the same name, “The Remarried Empress” is an epic romantic fantasy about the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire, who is told by the emperor—now in love with a runaway slave—that he wants a divorce. Rather than accept, she demands his approval to remarry the prince of the Western Kingdom. The series stars Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk, Lee Se-young, Lee Bong-ryun, Choi Dae-hoon, Jung Young-joo, Park Ho-san and Nam Yoon Ho. Yeo Ji-na, who wrote “Two Outs in the Ninth Inning” and “The Uncanny Counter,” penned the script, while director Jo Soo-won, known for “I Can Hear Your Voice,” “Pinocchio” and “Still 17,” directed the series. “The Remarried Empress” is available on Disney+ with two episodes released every Wednesday, for a total of 10 episodes.

Reporter Jo Ji-young | soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.