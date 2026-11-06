How’s That for K-Dopamine?... ‘The Remarried Empress’ Shoots to No. 2 Globally on Disney+ and Debuts in the Top 10 in 76 Countries Worldwide

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The Disney+ series ‘The Remarried Empress’ (written by Yeo Ji-na and Hyun Chung-yeol; directed by Jo Soo-won) has emerged as a global sensation.

‘The Remarried Empress’ is delivering an overwhelming performance, showcasing the full strength of K-romance fantasy. According to FlixPatrol, it scored a major achievement by reaching No. 2 globally in Disney+’s TV shows category. It has also secured a place in the Top 10 in 76 countries worldwide—including the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, France, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, Italy, and Hungary—demonstrating its worldwide reach beyond Asia, across North America, Latin America, and Europe.

Alongside its strong performance on global charts, the series is also seeing a sharp rise in domestic buzz. After taking first place on Kinolights, Korea’s largest integrated content-ranking platform, and proving its strong appeal to the public, it also ranked No. 1 on the content review platform Watcha Pedia, earning recognition for both its high satisfaction among viewers who watched it and its artistic merit. It is also showing its strength by dominating the upper ranks of Naver portal site search results for “Most Searched Dramas.”

Adapted for the screen from the popular web novel of the same name, ‘The Remarried Empress’ is a sweeping romance-fantasy epic about the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire, who is told by her emperor—who has fallen for a fugitive slave—that he wants a divorce. Rather than accept, she demands approval to remarry the prince of the Western Kingdom. The series stars Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk, Lee Se-young, Lee Bong-ryeon, Choi Dae-hoon, Jung Young-joo, Park Ho-san, and Nam Yun-ho, among others. Yeo Ji-na, the writer of ‘Two Outs in the Ninth Inning’ and ‘The Uncanny Counter,’ wrote the script, while director Jo Soo-won, whose credits include ‘I Hear Your Voice,’ ‘Pinocchio,’ and ‘Still 17,’ directed the series. ‘The Remarried Empress’ is available on Disney+ every Wednesday, with two episodes released at a time, for a total of 10 episodes.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.