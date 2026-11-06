No intention of defending Cho Jin-woong, who retired after his juvenile-offender past came to light... ‘Signal 2’ set to premiere Dec. 7 as a Monday-Tuesday drama

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] tvN’s drama ‘The Second Signal’ (hereafter ‘Signal 2,’ written by Kim Eun-hee and directed by Ahn Tae-jin) will meet viewers on Dec. 7.

A tvN representative opened by saying in a press release on the 6th, “We take seriously the concerns and opinions viewers have shared regarding ‘Signal 2.’”

The representative continued, “A particular cast member’s past misconduct is an issue that the channel cannot take lightly, either. However, ‘Signal 2’ is not the work of any one cast member. From the planning stage through filming and post-production, it is a collaborative creation that embodies the time and effort of many staff members, production crew and others involved. We believe it is necessary to distinguish between assessments of an individual cast member, the value of the work itself, and the efforts of the creators who took part in it.”

The representative added, “After much deliberation, we have decided, with caution, to schedule ‘Signal 2’ as a tvN Monday-Tuesday drama starting Dec. 7. Taking into account the work’s genre and viewing conditions, among other factors, it will air at 10 p.m., later at night than its previous time slot. We will also air up to three episodes in the first week, taking into consideration the 8-episode drama’s progression and the overall viewing experience. On the premiere date, we will slightly shorten and adjust the broadcast length of Episode 1, within limits that preserve the story’s flow and immersion as much as possible, and air Episodes 1 and 2 back-to-back. The next day, we plan to air Episode 3, when the main story begins. After that, one episode will air each Monday and Tuesday.”

Regarding Cho Jin-woong’s screen time, the representative said, “Before reaching this decision, we carefully considered various ways to maintain the work’s quality while minimizing concerns. We explored ways to make changes using video technology and also tested replacing a character using AI. However, there are limitations to naturally realizing the acting and narrative flow, making it difficult to apply that technology in the final version.” The representative added, “We want to make clear that releasing the work does not mean endorsing or justifying the issue. This decision may not be enough to address all the concerns viewers have raised, but we judged that we must also consider those who have waited a long time for the work, as well as the efforts of the many actors, staff members and production crew who have done their best in their respective roles to complete it. We will convey the original story and meaning of ‘Signal’ in a way that does it justice, while not forgetting our responsibility as a channel.”

‘Signal’ is a hit crime drama that aired on tvN from January to March 2016. Written by Kim Eun-hee, a “master of the genre,” and directed by Kim Won-seok, the drama won the love of many viewers for its strong performances—with actors Lee Je-hoon, Kim Hye-soo and Cho Jin-woong perfectly embodying their characters—as well as its solid story and direction. It is regarded as a “drama of a lifetime.”

After a decade of viewers’ hopes, ‘Signal 2’ is set to arrive this year, but it has faced major turbulence over Cho Jin-woong’s unexpected criminal history. In December last year, revelations about his past as a juvenile offender and records of assault and drunk-driving offenses after he became an adult came to light one after another, shocking the public. Belated reports that he had faced a criminal trial as a minor on charges of robbery and rape under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment, etc. of Specific Crimes, and had been sent to a juvenile reformatory, sparked public outrage. When allegations were also raised that he had been punished for assault and drunk driving after becoming an adult, Cho Jin-woong said, “I engaged in wrongful behavior when I was a minor,” effectively acknowledging much of the allegations except for the sexual assault allegations. He later announced his retirement from acting, disrupting the broadcast of ‘Signal 2’ as well.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.