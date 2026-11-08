“Erase the blood on the wallpaper with an eraser”... Mother who abused her 34-month-old son reveals what she suffered at the hands of four mothers (“Marriage Hell”)

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] A mother who had been lashing out in anger at her 34-month-old son now opens up about her own shocking experience as a victim of child abuse.

The second story of the “SOS couple,” who pleaded for help to save their child from her, will be revealed in the 190th episode of MBC’s “Oh Eun Young’s Report: Marriage Hell” (hereafter “Marriage Hell”), airing on the 9th.

The wife previously shocked viewers by revealing that she had gone through all nine months of pregnancy without knowing she was pregnant, then gave birth just 30 minutes after arriving at the hospital. But the more serious problem came after the birth. Viewers were horrified when footage showed her reacting harshly—shouting and losing control of her emotions whenever the child cried.

This episode also follows the precarious daily life of the mother and son.

After waking from a nap, the 34-month-old boy hugs his comfort toy and looks for his dad. Later, while he is spending time reading a book by himself, he bursts into tears when his mother turns off the TV.

The wife then takes the child to a room again and raises her voice. Watching this, Jang Dong-min sighs, “How many times has she locked him up now?” So Yoo-jin also squeezes her eyes shut, saying, “I can’t watch this.”

After unleashing her anger, the wife’s emotions subside and she breaks down in front of the child. Sobbing, she says, “Mom doesn’t want to get angry, but I guess something’s wrong with Mommy.” She keeps repeating the same behavior even as she regrets hurting her child.

Meanwhile, the horrific past the wife experienced as a child also comes to light.

The wife reveals a wound that has stayed with her all her life, saying, “I wasn’t loved by four mothers.”

According to the wife, violence was so routine that her biological mother hit her as many as six days a week. She says that after her parents divorced, her stepmother subjected her to constant control, and that the various caregivers she encountered afterward also failed to give her proper protection and love.

The studio is left stunned by her shocking account of having to erase blood from the wallpaper with an eraser after being injured in a childhood beating.

Dr. Oh Eun Young analyzes the important connection between the abuse the wife experienced from childhood and the behavior she now displays toward her son.

She describes the wife as “both a victim and a survivor of child abuse,” while firmly emphasizing that no matter how unhappy her past was, it cannot justify abusing her child.

In a previous episode, Dr. Oh Eun Young judged the wife’s behavior toward her child to be unequivocally child abuse. At the production team’s request, the wife then reported her own actions to the police herself.

It is a heartbreaking reality: a child who was abused grows up and again vents her anger at her own child. Attention is focused on whether the wife can overcome her long-standing wounds and become a safe mother for her child.

The shocking past of the “SOS couple” and Dr. Oh Eun Young’s analysis of it will be revealed on “Marriage Hell,” airing at 9 p.m. on the 9th.

Reporter Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.