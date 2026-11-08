Can Kim Yeon-koung pull off a comeback win against her former team, the Incheon Heungkuk Life Pink Spiders?... The counterattack begins at 0-10 ('Rookie Coach 2')

Photo courtesy of MBC

[Jeong Bit, Sportschosun] The Pilsung Wonderdogs, led by coach Kim Yeon-koung, will look to stage a comeback win against the Incheon Heungkuk Life Pink Spiders.

The second part of the matchup between the Pilsung Wonderdogs (hereafter, the Wonderdogs) and the women's professional volleyball team the Incheon Heungkuk Life Pink Spiders (hereafter, the Pink Spiders) will be shown in episode 5 of MBC's 'Rookie Coach Kim Yeon-koung 2,' airing on the 8th.

The Wonderdogs had been in trouble after dropping the first two sets in a row, but they began their comeback by taking a 10-0 lead early in the third set. The broadcast will continue with the Wonderdogs starting to turn the tide and the Pink Spiders trying to regain the initiative. Whether the Wonderdogs can pull off their second reverse sweep of the season will be a key point to watch.

Coach Kim Yeon-koung's game analysis and strategy will also draw attention. Even after her team has lost two sets, Kim urges the players on, saying, "This is just the beginning. We can definitely win." In particular, she analyzes the Pink Spiders' attack patterns and the flow of the game, predicts their movements, and devises strategies to counter them.

The Pink Spiders, too, will face the Wonderdogs after studying their attack patterns. They will not easily give up the initiative despite the Wonderdogs' pursuit, setting the stage for a fierce strategic battle between the two teams.

Pyo Seung-ju, who captained the Wonderdogs in Season 1, will also be featured. Now with the Pink Spiders, Pyo will take the court against the Wonderdogs. How the Wonderdogs fill the gap left by Pyo, and what kind of performance she delivers for the opposing team, will also be of interest.

The result of the match between the Wonderdogs and the Pink Spiders will be revealed in episode 5 of MBC's 'Rookie Coach Kim Yeon-koung 2,' airing on the 8th at 9:10 p.m.

Jeong Bit, reporter | rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.