Kwon Jae-kwan on wife ♥ Kim Kyung-ah talking behind his back: “She put it quite mildly” (“Malja Show”)

Photo courtesy of KBS

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Kwon Jae-kwan, Cho Hyun-min and Yoon Seung-yeol appear on “Malja Show” to speak for husbands and share what they really think.

The episode of KBS2’s “Malja Show” airing on the 9th is the second installment of its husband special, “Husbands Have Something to Say, Too.” That day, Kwon Jae-kwan, husband in comedian couple No. 5, and Cho Hyun-min, husband in couple No. 11, will appear as guests and show off their witty banter. Joining them, Yoon Seung-yeol—the husband of “Malja Grandma” Kim Young-hee, who is 10 years his senior—will return to “Malja Show” after a long absence to speak for husbands.

Kwon Jae-kwan will talk about how his wife, comedian Kim Kyung-ah, appeared on “Malja Show” last March and spent the time talking behind his back. “I watched the show. She put it quite mildly,” he says, firing back: “My wife lives under the delusion that ‘I came to this house as a daughter.’” Viewers are eager to see what retort Kwon will unleash.

Cho Hyun-min, who is married to comedian Choi Seol-ah, describes himself as “the last-place husband,” saying he ranks “at the very bottom of the household pecking order.” He made headlines last year when he revealed on a variety show that he and his wife had gone nine years without physical affection. That day, he surprises everyone by saying, “I’m breaking the record.” He is also set to make everyone laugh by saying he envies Kwon Jae-kwan, calling him “my ideal” and saying he has “the kind of free life everyone dreams of at least once.”

Returning to “Malja Show” after about seven months, Yoon Seung-yeol draws laughs by emphasizing, “I was officially invited.” He then draws attention by confessing, “I work out four times a week because of Kim Young-hee.” The story behind why he has no choice but to keep exercising will be revealed in the episode.

Appearing on “Malja Show” that day as representatives of husbands, the “Gapgap Trio”—Kwon Jae-kwan, Cho Hyun-min and Yoon Seung-yeol—will rate themselves as husbands. Viewers are looking forward to seeing what scores each of the three gives himself and how the audience reacts.

Meanwhile, KBS2’s “Malja Show” airs Monday the 9th at 9:30 p.m.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.