“You’re a spy, aren’t you?”... In ‘100 Days of Deception,’ Jinyoung’s suspicions about spy Kim You Jung’s identity intensify

A press conference for tvN’s Saturday-Sunday drama ‘100 Days of Deception’ was held at Yongsan CGV in Seoul on the afternoon of the 29th. Jinyoung and Kim You Jung pose for photos. Photo by Jung Jae-kun, reporter,

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Jinyoung has caught on to the identity of Kim You Jung, a spy who knows the identity of the banquet-hall bomb.

In episode 10 of tvN’s 20th-anniversary special Saturday-Sunday drama ‘100 Days of Deception’ (written by Ryu Bo-ri; directed by Yoo In-shik and Yunjin Kim), which aired on the 8th, the fallout from the time bomb’s explosion set off another incident, heightening the sense of crisis. With Lee Ga-kyung (Kim You Jung) having given up on going to the United States and returned to Huiwon, Kim Tae-woong and Sato Hideo (Jinyoung) appeared to find her movements suspicious and suspect her of being a spy, ratcheting up the tension.

The atmosphere at the banquet celebrating the opening of the Japanese Government-General of Korea’s pneumatic tube system grew increasingly lively. At the Governor-General’s (Kim Seung-rak) toast, everyone raised their glasses in unison. The time bomb Lee Ga-kyung had hidden inside the cake was on the verge of going off. Just then, Sato Shinichi (Jin Seon-kyu) disappeared after merely announcing that the banquet had been canceled, leaving only Kim Tae-woong, who had just been informed of the attack on the prime minister. Lee Ga-kyung’s every instinct was focused on Kim Tae-woong. She could not afford to waste any more time. She pushed the cake trolley as hard as she could, sending it as far away as possible. The bomb exploded, sweeping through the banquet hall, and Kim Tae-woong shielded Lee Ga-kyung with his whole body.

Meanwhile, Sato Shinichi, who had left the banquet hall, headed for the Governor-General’s office. As the elevator doors opened on the fourth floor, someone held a knife to Sato Shinichi’s throat. It was Song Jeon (Jeon Yung-beop), who had infiltrated the kitchen disguised as a cooking assistant. During their fierce struggle, Sato Shinichi plunged a knife into Song Jeon’s chest. Sato Shinichi asked who was behind it and whether it was the work of the Gugukdan. With his breath fading, Song Jeon uttered his last words to Sato Shinichi: “Long live Korean independence.” Yoo So-ran then came running up after them to attack Sato Shinichi. Following the sound of a mysterious gunshot, she found Song Jeon lying bloodied on the floor and Kim Tae-woong standing in front of him with a gun. Yoo So-ran therefore thought Kim Tae-woong had killed Song Jeon.

That night, police arrived at Huiwon with Kim Tae-woong. They said they were simply checking on the injured, but in fact they were trying to identify the perpetrator of the bombing. There were indications that the culprit had been shot in the shoulder in the hallway outside the fourth-floor elevator, and one pearl earring was found as evidence. Only then did Yoo So-ran and Yoo Philip (Lee Mu-saeng) realize that one of the earrings was missing. Hiding her alarm, Yoo So-ran said the other one was in a drawer. The police’s suspicions grew close to certainty, and Kim Tae-woong stepped forward, saying he would check for himself. Just as an odd tension passed among Kim Tae-woong, Yoo So-ran and Yoo Philip, a voice that seemed familiar rang out. Lee Ga-kyung had returned after boarding a train to Busan to leave for the United States.

Once again, Lee Ga-kyung’s insight and judgment proved invaluable. While being inspected on the train, she too had sensed that Yoo So-ran was in danger. Lee Ga-kyung fooled the police with a pearl earring she had hurriedly borrowed from a pawnshop, then exposed her shoulder and offered to check Madam (Yoo So-ran) herself, diverting their attention. “That’s enough,” Kim Tae-woong said, bringing matters to a close and leaving with the police officers who had accompanied him. Having escaped the crisis thanks to Lee Ga-kyung’s quick thinking and Kim Tae-woong’s tacit consent, the three breathed a sigh of relief together. Yoo So-ran also demanded to know why Lee Ga-kyung had returned without taking the train. “I can’t live with a debt unpaid,” Lee Ga-kyung replied, promising to complete the spy mission for which she had received three months’ pay from Yoo So-ran and then leave for the United States.

Meanwhile, the deeper the crisis grew, the stronger the suspicions became. Sato Shinichi learned through Fukuda (Kim Joong-hee) that Kim Tae-woong had accompanied the police during their search of Yoo So-ran and Yoo Philip’s home. He ordered Fukuda to investigate whether anyone in Gyeam-ri knew anything about her. Suspicions about the relationship between Geum Seok-jung, Geum Seo-hui (Lee Ga-kyung) and Yoo So-ran also deepened. The relationship between Lee Ga-kyung and Kim Tae-woong, which had gone awry once before, entered a new phase as well. Recalling how Lee Ga-kyung had taken his hand and led him away just before the bomb exploded, as well as her actions up to that point, Kim Tae-woong became convinced she was an independence fighter. At the end of the episode, Kim Tae-woong approached Lee Ga-kyung and asked, “How should I address Ms. Geum Seo-hui? You’re a spy, aren’t you?” The scene sent viewers’ hearts racing.

Episode 10 of ‘100 Days of Deception,’ which aired that day, posted household ratings of 11.7% on average and 13.1% at its peak in the Seoul metropolitan area, and 10.7% on average and 12.0% at its peak nationwide. It broke the drama’s own ratings record and ranked No. 1 across all channels, including terrestrial broadcasters. It also ranked No. 1 across all channels, including terrestrial broadcasters, among tvN’s target demographic of men and women aged 20 to 49. (Based on Nielsen Korea paid-platform data)

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.