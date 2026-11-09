‘100 Days of Deception’: Jin Seon-kyu’s merciless suspicion of his son Jinyoung — ‘If I die, you’re nothing’

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Jin Seon-kyu left viewers frozen with his chilling suspicion of his son.

In episode 10 of tvN’s weekend drama ‘100 Days of Deception,’ which aired on the 8th, Sato Shinichi (Jin Seon-kyu), cornered by the Government-General bombing and an attack targeting him, was shown protecting his position through brutal responses and cool calculation. He also made his suspicion of his son Tae-woong, also known as Sato Hideo (Jinyoung), unmistakable, adding new tension to their father-son relationship.

That day, Sato fought fiercely with Song Jeon, who had attacked him. Even as his life was threatened, he seized the moment when the explosion made his opponent hesitate and counterattacked. He then demanded to know who was behind the attack from the fallen Song Jeon. But the answer he got was, “Long live Korean independence!” With his face momentarily hardening and his gaze coldly fixed on his opponent, Jin Seon-kyu conveyed Sato’s anger and sustained the tension even after the frantic fight.

When Tae-woong arrived soon afterward, Sato’s brutality became even more stark. He snatched the pistol from his son’s hand, shot Song Jeon, and then shot even the young elevator boy who had witnessed the scene. He did not hesitate even with Tae-woong watching, and kept firing at Song Jeon until he ran out of bullets.

After the shooting, Sato delivered a chilling warning to his son. Drawing a line with, “I’ll let you off the hook up to this point,” he stated firmly, “Don’t forget. If I die, you’re nothing.” It was both a warning that he would no longer overlook his son’s actions and a way of binding Tae-woong to him with the argument that his son could not exist without him.

Even as his suspicion of his son became clear, what Sato demanded was that Tae-woong stay by his side and follow his wishes. His refusal to let his son go despite his suspicions conveyed both the widening rift between them and his desire to keep their relationship under his control. Jin Seon-kyu layered suspicion and warning into his cold gaze at Tae-woong and firm delivery, chillingly revealing signs of an obsession that will only grow stronger.

Sato showed another side in front of the Governor-General. Held responsible for the bombing, he knelt and bowed his head, saying it was his own failure. He clenched his fist at the insult of being called an outsider and the order to step down, but instead of giving vent to his anger, he looked for a way to hold on to his position.

His retort, “If I’m the only one to step down, does that mean the bomb that went off at the Government-General never happened?” marked the beginning of a shift in the mood. Sato persuaded the Governor-General by invoking the international community’s attention and proposed covering up the independence fighters’ infiltration and the bombing as the impulsive act of an individual. Facing the prospect of taking responsibility and stepping down, he instead found grounds to take charge of resolving the incident, revealing a shrewd instinct for survival.

Jin Seon-kyu successively built up Sato’s silence as he endured humiliation, his suppressed anger, and his cool determination to exploit his opponent’s interests. Even in the lengthy Japanese dialogue, he conveyed Sato’s calculations as he tried to hold on to power, making the scene more convincing. His words to Fukuda after the meeting — “Anger is fleeting; in the end, what matters is dealing with the aftermath” — encapsulated Sato’s ability to suppress even his emotions and turn the situation to his advantage.

In this episode, Jin Seon-kyu portrayed a wide range of qualities, from the brutality of openly using violence against others to the patience to endure humiliation before those in power and the shrewdness to turn a crisis around. In particular, he added the complexity of a man who suspects his son yet wants to keep him from escaping his influence, giving even greater depth to the terror surrounding Sato that has built up over successive episodes.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.