Kim Hyun-joo's heyday is back as '100 Days of Deception' and 'Paradise Lost' both become hits

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actress Kim Hyun-joo is continuing to deliver standout performances in tvN's weekend drama '100 Days of Deception' and the film 'Paradise Lost'.

In '100 Days of Deception', Kim Hyun-joo plays Yoo So-ran, a sniper for the anti-Japanese organization Gukukdan, and brings a powerful charisma to the role. In the drama, So-ran is a character who infiltrates Gyeongseong under an assumed identity to assassinate Sato Shinichi (Jin Seon-kyu), the Director-General of Political Affairs at the Government-General of Chōsen. Kim Hyun-joo convincingly brings to life So-ran, who has cool judgment and the decisiveness to act boldly, and leads the drama at its center.

Kim Hyun-joo also creates the sharp atmosphere characteristic of a sniper with her piercing gaze. From staying calm in moments of crisis to showing the resolve to risk herself to protect her colleagues, she portrays the character's unwavering determination in compelling detail, leaving a deep impression on viewers.

Meanwhile, she has drawn praise for showing a different side of herself in the film 'Paradise Lost'. Kim Hyun-joo plays Ryu So-young, who is confused by the contrast between the son she remembers and the son before her after losing her son nine years ago, adding tension to the psychological thriller.

Kim Hyun-joo carefully builds up So-young's complex inner world, from the moment someone familiar begins to seem strange to the suspicion and anxiety that gradually grow. With subtle changes in her expressions, she conveys the character's conflicted feelings between trust and suspicion, drawing audiences into the story.

In '100 Days of Deception', Kim Hyun-joo portrays the strength of Yoo So-ran, whose convictions never waver; in 'Paradise Lost', she depicts the vulnerability of Ryu So-young as everything she has believed in begins to crumble. In particular, she commands the scene with restrained expressions alone, showcasing her solid acting skills.

Kim Hyun-joo has once again proven her true worth, moving between television and the big screen. As she continues to demonstrate her strength with an acting range that knows no bounds, anticipation is building for what she will do next.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.