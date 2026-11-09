“Webtoon veterans really are different”... Lee Jong-suk of ‘The Remarried Empress’ goes from mysterious prince to adorable “bird” Jong-suk, becoming the face of K-romantasy

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Lee Jong-suk is winning viewers’ acclaim with a compelling performance that brings fantasy to life.

Lee Jong-suk, in Disney+’s original series ‘The Remarried Empress,’ brought Heinrey from the source material vividly to life on screen with painstaking attention to detail, personally contributing ideas on everything from character interpretation to costumes and props. Since the series premiered, Heinrey’s appearance and costumes have been a hot topic, particularly in online communities. Now that the actor’s passion and meticulous character analysis behind them have come to light, viewers are once again expressing their admiration.

The starting point for Lee Jong-suk’s portrayal of Heinrey was a deep analysis of the character. Heinrey is a mysterious prince who attracts rumors and harbors secrets. Rather than relying solely on his air of mystery, Lee closely explored the character’s emotional nuances and gave him a human appeal rooted in charm and warmth. He shaped Heinrey not as a merely perfect prince, but as a relatable one who laughs playfully around Navier and does not hide his feelings.

This interpretation was reflected throughout his performance: the way his gaze softened completely when he looked at Navier (Shin Min-a), his easygoing yet affectionate way of speaking with McKenna (Choi Dae-hoon), and even his endearing expressions as he maintained a prince’s dignity. Lee’s nuanced portrayal made Heinrey more than just a handsome prince—he became someone viewers wanted to give their hearts to, drawing them in at once.

The effort Lee put into bringing Heinrey to life extended to his appearance. To bring to life the perfect prince that fans of the original had imagined, he began a rigorous self-care regimen well before filming and personally contributed ideas to the costume design. In particular, after seeing singer Lim Young-woong’s stage outfit and thinking it would suit Heinrey, Lee sought out the maker of the outfit and commissioned them to create the costumes. His careful thought and preparation to capture Heinrey’s graceful yet free-spirited aura in every garment brought the character on screen to life as if he had just stepped out of the original, making the portrayal all the more convincing.

The attention to detail extended even to a single prop. The blue rose Heinrey gave Navier during the Eastern Empire’s New Year’s ball was an idea Lee personally suggested to the props team. He chose it because the blue rose symbolizes “love that never gives up.” In effect, that single flower presented to the empress conveyed both Heinrey’s feelings and the story to come. This was a moment when Lee’s ability to analyze his character shone: he understood not only the character’s emotions but also the flow of the story as a whole, then expressed that understanding through details in the scene. The scene captured Heinrey’s warm, direct pursuit of Navier in its entirety, bringing the viewer’s immersion to a peak. And when viewers watch it again knowing the flower’s meaning, the scene takes on deeper significance and offers the pleasure of interpreting it anew.

These details became a gateway, drawing viewers into the world of romance fantasy. In a live-action adaptation of a romance-fantasy world still unfamiliar to Korean viewers, the first thing they encounter is ultimately the characters. Lee’s Heinrey—with a look that echoes the original, secrets in his eyes, and warmth reserved solely for Navier—immediately dispelled the distance viewers might feel from this unfamiliar world, naturally ushering them into ‘The Remarried Empress.’ This feels all the more natural given Lee’s earlier role as Kang Chul, the protagonist of the webtoon in the drama ‘W,’ where he moved freely between the worlds of webtoons and reality. Online communities also chimed in with reactions such as, “As expected of a webtoon alum.” Lee has made even worlds that do not exist in reality feel convincing, which is why he could draw viewers into the unfamiliar world of K-romantasy.

Lee’s thought and ideas about his character have been reflected throughout the series, winning an enthusiastic response from viewers. His professionalism—going beyond acting to think through every moment the character appears on screen—has once again shown why he was the right person to play Heinrey. Because an actor deeply understood the character in the script and thought through everything from what he would wear to the flower he would give, Heinrey was able to become a truly living, breathing character. Viewers are eagerly anticipating the “love that never gives up” Heinrey, brought to life by Lee, will write with Navier from here on.

Adapted from the popular web novel of the same name, ‘The Remarried Empress’ is a sweeping romance-fantasy saga about the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire, who is told by her emperor—now in love with a runaway slave—that he wants a divorce. She accepts, but demands approval to remarry the prince of the Western Kingdom. The series stars Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk, Lee Se-young, Lee Bong-ryun, Choi Dae-hoon, Jung Young-joo, Park Ho-san, and Nam Yoon Ho, among others. Yeo Ji-na, writer of ‘Two Outs in the Ninth Inning’ and ‘The Uncanny Counter,’ wrote the screenplay, while Jo Soo-won, director of ‘I Can Hear Your Voice,’ ‘Pinocchio,’ and ‘Still 17,’ directed the series. ‘The Remarried Empress’ is available on Disney+, with two episodes released every Wednesday and 10 episodes in total.

Reporter Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.